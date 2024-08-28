What is Marina Sirtis's Net Worth?

Marina Sirtis is a British actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Marina Sirtis is best known for playing Deanna Troi in the "Star Trek" franchise, starting with the television series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Beyond the franchise, she has appeared in such films as "Spectres," "Crash," "31 North 62 East," and "A Dark Reflection." Sirtis has also done extensive voice acting, with credits including the animated television series "Gargoyles" and "Young Justice," the film "Max Winslow and the House of Secrets," and the video game "Mass Effect."

Early Life and Education

Marina Sirtis was born on March 29, 1955 in London, England to Cypriot parents Despina and John. While still in secondary school, she auditioned for drama school and was accepted into the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Sirtis graduated from Guildhall in 1976, and subsequently began her acting career by becoming a member of the Connaught Theatre's repertory company.

Star Trek

In 1986, Sirtis immigrated to the United States to further her acting career. She soon landed her breakthrough role, as Deanna Troi in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the third television series in the "Star Trek" franchise. The series ran from 1987 to 1994. Sirtis appeared in all seven seasons as Troi, a half-human, half-Betazoid empath who serves as the counselor on the USS Enterprise-D. She went on to reprise her role in the feature films "Star Trek Generations" (1994), "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996), "Star Trek: Insurrection" (1998), and "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002). Sirtis also appeared in some episodes of the later "Star Trek" television series "Star Trek: Voyager," "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Star Trek: Picard," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Other Television and Film Work

Before she was cast on "Star Trek," Sirtis had guest roles on some British television series, including "Raffles," "Who Pays the Ferryman?," "Hazell," "Minder," and "Up the Elephant and Round the Castle." She also had small parts in the 1980s films "The Wicked Lady," "Space Riders," "Blind Date," and "Death Wish 3." During the run of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sirtis appeared in the television film "One Last Chance" and the series "Heaven Help Us." She also appeared in the 1992 direct-to-video film "Waxwork II: Lost in Time." Between 1994 and 1997, Sirtis voiced the character Demona in the Disney animated series "Gargoyles," and in 1996 she played a villainous police detective in the television film "Gadgetman." Toward the end of the decade, she starred in the independent film "Paradise Lost" and appeared in episodes of the television series "Diagnosis: Murder," "Earth: Final Conflict," and "The Outer Limits."

In the early '00s, Sirtis had guest roles on "Stargate SG-1," "Casualty," and "Threat Matrix." On film, she starred in the science-fiction thriller "Terminal Error" and the supernatural drama "Spectres." Sirtis went on to have a brief role in the 2005 Oscar Best Picture winner "Crash." Back on the small screen, she appeared in episodes of "The Closer," "Without a Trace," "Girlfriends," and "Holby City," and starred in the television film "Grendel." Sirtis's other credits during this time included the films "The Deep Below," "InAlienable," "The Grudge 3," and "31 North 62 East." In the early 2010s, she had guest roles on the shows "Make It or Break It," "Grey's Anatomy," and "NCIS." Sirtis later starred in the SyFy Channel film "Finders Keepers" and the Hallmark Channel film "My Summer Prince," and had supporting roles in "A Dark Reflection" and "Little Dead Rotting Hood." Her other credits include recurring voice roles on the animated shows "Young Justice" and "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes."

Video Games

Sirtis has voiced some characters in video games. In addition to voicing her "Star Trek" character Deanna Troi in the 1995 game "Star Trek: The Next Generation – A Final Unity," she voiced Matriarch Benezia in the 2007 game "Mass Effect" and Elena Dragunova in the 2017 "XCOM 2" expansion pack "War of the Chosen." Sirtis also served as an alternate voice of the ship computer in the online space flight simulation game "Elite Dangerous."

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 1992, Sirtis married actor and musician Michael Lamper. They remained together until his passing in late 2019. A couple of years later, Sirtis moved back to the United Kingdom and did more acting work there.

In September 2010, Marina and Michael paid $1.182 million for a home in Los Angeles. Today this property is worth around $3 million.

In March 1989, Marina and Michael participated in this amazing photo shoot in the living room of their home: