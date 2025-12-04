Marina Abramović Net Worth

What Is Marina Abramović's Net Worth?

Marina Abramović is a Serbian performance artist who has a net worth of $10 million. Marina Abramović considers herself the grandmother of performance art. Active for more than five decades, Abramović's performances are characteristic for exploring the boundaries of the human body and the power of the mind. In one of her acts, she even lit herself on fire in a large petroleum-drenched star. After cutting her fingernails, toenails, and hair and thrusting them all into the fire, she made herself into the star. She passed out due to a lack of oxygen and had to be removed by a medical team when she became inert to the flames approaching her. During the 1970s, Marina performed in a series of acts called the "Rhythm" series. During these performances, she submitted herself to a sequence of cuts and pain sessions. In one of these performances, Abramović had the audience decide what she would do with the objects that she had brought onstage.

In 1976, Marina moved to Amsterdam, where she created an act with the West German performer Uwe Laysiepen. They performed together for around a decade. In November 2005, Abramović starred in a series of performances called "Seven Easy Pieces" in New York City. She has been honored with numerous awards and prizes, including the New York Dance and Performances Award (2002) and the International Association of Art Critics' Best Show in a Commercial Gallery Award (2003). She has published several books, such as "Cleaning the House" (1995), "Marina Abramović: The Biography of Biographies" (2004), and "Walk Through Walls: A Memoir" (2016). In 2007, she established the nonprofit foundation the Marina Abramović Institute, which "presents and supports performance art at a global scale." From 1990 to 1995, Marina served as a visiting professor at the Berlin University of the Arts and Paris' Académie des Beaux-Arts. She has also taught at the Hochschule für bildende Künste Hamburg and the Hochschule für bildende Künste Braunschweig.

Early Life

Marina Abramović was born on November 30, 1946, in Belgrade, PR Serbia, FPR Yugoslavia. She has described her family as "Red bourgeoisie," and her great-uncle was the Serbian Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Her parents, Vojin Abramović and Danica Rosić, were born in Montenegro, and during World War II, they were Yugoslav Partisans. After the war ended, they were given positions in the Yugoslavian government. Marina was raised by her grandparents until the age of six, when her brother was born. She moved in with her parents and began taking English, French, and piano lessons. Abramović became interested in art at an early age and enjoyed painting during her youth. In a 1998 interview, Marina said of her mother, "[She] took complete military-style control of me and my brother. I was not allowed to leave the house after 10 o'clock at night until I was 29 years old." In a 2013 interview, she spoke about her parents' "terrible marriage" and said that an incident in which her father smashed a dozen champagne glasses was "the most horrible moment of [her] childhood." Marina moved to Amsterdam after traveling there in 1976 to perform.

Career

Abramović is known for projects such as the "Rhythm" series, "Cleaning the Mirror," "Spirit Cooking," "Balkan Baroque," "Seven Easy Pieces," "The Artist Is Present," and "Balkan Erotic Epic." In 1976, she began collaborating with Uwe Laysiepen (aka Ulay), a West German performance artist. The duo collaborated until 1988, ending their partnership with each of them walking the Great Wall of China and meeting in the middle. Marina said of the piece, "That walk became a complete personal drama. Ulay started from the Gobi Desert and I from the Yellow Sea. After each of us walked 2500 km, we met in the middle and said good-bye." Abramović has made the films "Balkan Baroque" (1999) and "Balkan Erotic Epic" (2006). She has published books such as "Cleaning the House" (1995), "Performing Body" (1998), "Marina Abramović: The Biography of Biographies" (2004), "The House with the Ocean View" (2004), and "Walk Through Walls: A Memoir" (2016). In 2007, she established the Marina Abramović Institute, which "seeks to address the complexity of the present time in order to shift awareness and consciousness of human beings through performance." She also created The Abramović Method, which is described as "a synthesis of Marina Abramović's research and experience over the course of her 55-year career" and "an exploration of being present in both time and space."

Personal Life

Marina has said that she feels like an ex-Yugoslav instead of a Serb or Montenegrin, stating, "When people ask me where I am from, I never say Serbia. I always say I come from a country that no longer exists." In February 2025, she expressed her support for the 2024–2025 Serbian anti-corruption protests. Abramović was married to Nesa Paripovic from 1971 to 1976 and Paolo Canevari from 2005 to 2009. She chose not to have children, and she revealed, "I had three abortions because I was convinced that it would be a disaster for my work, that you only have so much energy in your body and I would have to share it."

Awards

In 1982, Abramović won Germany's ars viva award, and in 1997, she received the Golden Lion at the XLVII Venice Biennale. Next, she was honored with the Niedersächsischer Kunstpreis (2002), a New York Dance and Performance Award (2002), the International Association of Art Critics' Best Show in a Commercial Gallery Award (2003), and the Austrian Decoration for Science and Art (2008), and she received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts from England's University of Plymouth (2009). In 2011, Marina was made an Honorary Royal Academician, and she won the American Federation of Arts' Cultural Leadership Award. In 2012, she received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts from Cuba's Instituto Superior de Arte and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Podgorica, Montenegro, and the following year, the French government appointed her an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters. In 2021, Abramović received the Republic of Serbia's Golden Medal for Merits and won a Princess of Asturias Award in the Arts category. She was appointed a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters in 2022, then she won the Sonning Prize in 2023 and the Praemium Imperiale in 2025.

Real Estate

Marina Abramović has long been active in Manhattan real estate, frequently buying, renovating, and selling properties across SoHo and downtown New York. In one of her more recent transactions, she sold unit #8A in the Urban Glass House at 330 Spring Street for just over $3 million, roughly $350,000 more than she paid for it less than a year earlier. Abramović had furnished the space with bright, sculptural, bubble-shaped furniture but quickly lost interest and returned it to the market.

Her real estate activity stretches back more than a decade. In 2012 she sold a loft at 70 Grand Street for $3.2 million, more than double her original purchase price from ten years earlier. The following year she sold a townhouse at 54 King Street, notable for its private indoor swimming pool, for just over $3 million to fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.