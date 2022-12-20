Marin Hinkle Net Worth:

What is Marin Hinkle's Net Worth?

Marin Hinkle is a Tanzanian-American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Marin Hinkle is an actress of the screen and stage, best known for her roles on the television series "Once and Again," "Two and a Half Men," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." For her performance as Rose Weissman on the lattermost show, she earned two consecutive Emmy Award nominations. Hinkle has also acted in many films, including "The Next Big Thing," "Friends with Money," and the "Jumanji" sequels.

Early Life and Education

Marin Hinkle was born on March 23, 1966 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to American parents Margaret and Rodney. Her mother, a Massachusetts judge, and her father, a college dean and teacher, met while serving in the Peace Corps. When Hinkle was four months old, the family moved to Boston; her brother Mark was born two years later. Hinkle was educated at Newton South High School, and went on to earn her BA from Brown University. She then attended graduate school at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, from which she obtained her MFA in 1991.

Television Career

Hinkle made her television debut in 1995 in an episode of the soap opera "Another World." Her next appearances were in episodes of "Spin City" and "Law & Order." Hinkle began her first main role in 1999, playing Judy Brooks on the ABC family drama series "Once and Again." The show ran for three seasons through 2002. Hinkle began another main role shortly after that, playing Judith Harper-Melnick, the neurotic ex-wife of Jon Cryer's charcter Alan Harper, on the Charlie Sheen-led CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men." Although she remained on the show through its conclusion in 2015, she made infrequent appearances after season eight. During the run of "Two and a Half Men," Hinkle appeared in episodes of various other shows, including "ER," "House," "Brothers & Sisters," "The Sarah Silverman Program," and "Army Wives." She also had a main role on the short-lived primetime soap opera "Deception" and a recurring role in the first season of the political drama series "Madam Secretary."

Following the end of "Two and a Half Men," Hinkle began a recurring role on the ABC sitcom "Speechless," playing school principal Dr. Ava Miller. The show ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2019. During that time, Hinkle had a three-episode arc on the spy thriller series "Homeland." She also had one of her most acclaimed roles yet, playing the main role of Rose Weissman, the mother of the protagonist, on the Amazon Prime Video period dramedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The hit show garnered Hinkle two consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Among her other credits, Hinkle made a guest appearance in a 2019 episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

Film Career

In 1994, Hinkle made her big-screen debut with a small part in the romantic dramedy "Angie." Two years later, she appeared in the romcom "Milk & Money" and the buddy dramedy "I'm Not Rappaport." Her subsequent credits were "Chocolate for Breakfast" and "Show & Tell." In 2000, Hinkle was in "Killing Cinderella" and the science-fiction thriller "Frequency." Following "Sam the Man" and "Final," she had one of her first major roles in the 2001 romcom "The Next Big Thing." The same year, Hinkle appeared in "I Am Sam." Hinkle went on to appear in such films as "The Year That Trembled," "Dark Blue," "Friends with Money," "The Ex," "Turn the River," and "Rails & Ties." In 2008, she had roles in the comedy "What Just Happened" and the horror films "Quarantine" and "The Haunting of Molly Hartley." Hinkle closed out the decade with the comedies "Imagine That" and "Weather Girl."

Hinkle acted less frequently on the big screen in the 2010s. Her first credit of the decade was 2012's "My Eleventh," followed by the 2013 films "Butterflies of Bill Baker" and "Geography Club." She was subsequently in the family drama "Dakota's Summer." Toward the end of the decade, Hinkle played Janice Gilpin, the mother of Alex Wolff's character Spencer, in the fantasy adventure sequel "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." She went on to reprise her role in "Jumanji: The Next Level," which was released in 2019.

Stage Career

In addition to her work on television and film, Hinkle has had a fairly notable career on the stage. Early on in her career, she played Juliet in a Shakespeare Theatre Company production of "Romeo and Juliet" in Washington, DC. After that, Hinkle appeared on Broadway in "The Tempest." Her subsequent credits included productions of "A Thousand Clowns" and "Electra." Returning to the stage in 2005, Hinkle played the titular character in a production of August Strindberg's "Miss Julie."

Personal Life

In 1998, Hinkle married Los Angeles-area attorney and former theatrical director Randall Sommer. Together, they have a son named Ben and reside in a home in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of LA, which was purchased in 2009 for $1.74 million and today is worth at least $3 million.