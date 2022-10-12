Mariel Hemingway Net Worth:

What is Mariel Hemingway's Net Worth?

Mariel Hemingway is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $14 million. Mariel Hemingway had her breakthrough role as a teenager in the 1976 thriller film "Lipstick," starring her sister Margaux. She went on to appear in Woody Allen's 1979 romantic dramedy "Manhattan," for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Hemingway's other notable credits have included the films "Personal Best," "Star 80," "Delirious," and "The Sex Monster," as well as the television legal drama series "Civil Wars." She has published several books, including a memoir and a healthy living guide. She hosts a monthly spiritual film series, called "Spiritual Cinema", and a yoga series, called "Yoga Now".

Early Life

Mariel Hemingway was born on November 22, 1961 in Mill Valley, California as the third daughter of Byra and writer Jack. Her sisters are Joan and the late Margaux, who was an actress and model. Notably, her grandparents were renowned author Ernest Hemingway and his first wife Hadley Richardson. Named after the Cuban port of Mariel, Hemingway grew up mostly in Ketchum, Idaho, where her father lived and her grandfather had spent much time during his life and career. As a young adult, she attended Boston University.

Film Breakthroughs

Both Mariel and her sister Margaux made their film debuts in the 1976 revenge thriller "Lipstick." Margaux starred as a fashion model who's raped by her sister's music teacher; Mariel played her sister. The film also featured Anne Bancroft and Chris Sarandon. "Lipstick" was poorly received by critics, who decried it for being cheap and exploitative. Much more warmly greeted was Hemingway's next film, the 1979 romantic dramedy "Manhattan," written and directed by star Woody Allen. She played Tracy, a high school student who becomes romantically involved with Allen's character Isaac Davis. For her performance, Hemingway received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

After "Manhattan," Hemingway landed her first leading role in Robert Towne's 1982 sports drama "Personal Best." She starred as a track-and-field athlete named Chris Cahill, whose lesbian relationship with her teammate, played by real-life track star Patrice Donnelly, puts her athletic career into jeopardy. Hemingway had another leading role the next year in Bob Fosse's biographical drama "Star 80," in which she portrayed slain Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten. Hemingway starred alongside Eric Roberts, Cliff Robertson, and Carroll Baker, among others.

Further Film Career

In 1985, Hemingway starred opposite Kurt Russell in the thriller "The Mean Season" and opposite Peter O'Toole in Ivan Passer's "Creator." Two years later, she played Lacy Warfield in the widely derided superhero sequel "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace"; she earned a Razzie Award nomination for Worst Supporting Actress for the part. Another Razzie nomination came Hemingway's way the following year for the Western mystery film "Sunset." In the early 90s, she starred alongside John Candy in "Delirious" and alongside rock singer John Mellencamp in "Falling from Grace," which was also Mellencamp's directorial debut. Following those, Hemingway had an uncredited cameo appearance in the comedy sequel "Naked Gun 33 ½: The Final Insult." In 1995, she appeared in another sequel, "Deceptions II: Edge of Deception," this time as the star. Over the remainder of the decade, Hemingway appeared in the horror film "Bad Moon"; Woody Allen's black comedy "Deconstructing Harry"; the family drama "Little Men"; the comedy "The Sex Monster"; and the drama "American Reel."

At the dawn of the new millennium, Hemingway appeared in the ensemble film "Perfume" and the romcom "Fourplay." In her next big-screen role, she starred as lesbian Sergeant Major Lynn Delaney in the action film "In Her Line of Fire." Subsequently, Hemingway portrayed real-life missionary and educator Minnie Vautrin in the historical reenactments of the documentary "Nanking." Her other credits have included the period romcom "The Golden Boys," the dramedy "Archie's Final Project," and the Turkish comedy "Ay Lav Yu." Hemingway also narrated the 2015 documentary "Unity."

Television Career

The same year she debuted on the big screen, Hemingway first appeared on television in the made-for-TV movie "I Want to Keep My Baby." She didn't return to television until a decade later when she appeared in the 1987 ABC miniseries "Amerika." Following that, Hemingway starred opposite Ben Cross in the HBO television film "Steal the Sky." Her biggest and most acclaimed television role came in 1991, when she began starring as New York City divorce lawyer Sydney Guilford on the ABC legal drama series "Civil Wars." Hemingway was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance on the show, which ran through early 1993. That year, Hemingway starred as the titular woman in the television film "Desperate Rescues: The Cathy Mahone Story," and appeared in an episode of the anthology series "The Hidden Room." From 1994 to 1995, she appeared in two episodes of the sitcom "Roseanne."

Hemingway had her next main role on the CBS primetime soap opera "Central Park West." However, due to the show's poor ratings, Hemingway was told that she would get a major pay cut and her character would be demoted to a recurring one. Instead of accepting this, she quit the show, which was soon canceled. Hemingway went on to star in the television films "First Daughter" and "Kiss of a Stranger" in 1999; in 2001, she reprised her "First Daughter" role in the sequel "First Shot." Continuing to appear in television films, Hemingway portrayed Tipper Gore in "Warning: Parental Advisory" and Maria Shriver in "See Arnold Run." Later, in 2013, Hemingway appeared as herself in Barbara Kopple's television documentary "Running from Crazy," about the Hemingway family's long history of substance abuse and mental illness.

Personal Life

In 1984, Hemingway married Stephen Crisman. The couple had daughters Dree Hemingway and Langley before divorcing in 2009. A couple years after the divorce, Hemingway began dating Bobby Williams.

A practitioner of Transcendental Meditation, Hemingway released a yoga book entitled "Finding My Balance" in 2002. Later, she penned a memoir entitled "Out Came the Sun," which was published in 2015.