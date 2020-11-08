Maria Bakalova Net Worth

Maria Bakalova net worth: Maria Bakalova is a Bulgarian actress who has a net worth of $1 million. She is best known for starring in the Borat sequel film.

Maria Bakalova was born in Burgas, Bulgaria in June 1996. She made her debut starring as Maria on the television series Tipichno in 2015. She is best known for starring as Tutar Sagdiyev in the 2020 movie Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Maria Bakalova has also appeared in the films XIIa, Transgression, The Father, and Last Call. She has appeared in an episode of the TV series Gomorrah and in the shorts Angels, Kalinka, Due to Unforeseen Circumstances, and Dream_Girl. In 2018 she won the Festival Prize for Best Actress for Transgression at the AltFF Alternative Film Festival. She was also nominated for a Bronze Award for Best Actress for Transgression at the Queen Palm International Film Festival.

