What is Mare Winningham's Net Worth?

Mare Winningham is an American actress and singer/songwriter who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Over a career that has spanned more than four decades, Mare Winningham has appeared in countless acclaimed roles. One of her most notable roles came early in her career when she starred as Marlene in the television movie "Off the Minnesota Strip" (1980), a portrayal that won her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie. In 1985, she joined a star-studded ensemble cast in the coming-of-age drama "St. Elmo's Fire," further solidifying her reputation as a talented actress. Winningham's turn as Georgia Flood in the acclaimed film "Georgia" (1995) earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. On television, she has delivered powerful performances in shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Affair." Her work in the hit anthology series "American Horror Story" also stands out, as she skillfully portrayed various characters across multiple seasons, earning critical praise and recognition.

Early Life and Education

Mare Winningham was born to Marilyn Jean and Sam Neal Winningham, the third of five children. Her family moved to California when she was young, and she was raised in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. Winningham's passion for performing was evident early on, as she participated in various school plays and local theater productions.

Winningham attended Chatsworth High School, where she developed her acting and singing skills under the guidance of renowned drama teacher Robert Carrelli. She participated in the school's drama program alongside fellow students Kevin Spacey and Val Kilmer, who would also go on to have successful acting careers. After graduating from high school, Winningham continued her studies at California State University, Northridge, where she studied theater and music.

Career Beginnings

Mare Winningham's professional acting career began in the late 1970s with guest appearances on popular television shows, such as "Starsky & Hutch" and "Police Woman." Her breakthrough role came in 1980 when she starred as Marlene, a pregnant teenager, in the acclaimed television movie "Off the Minnesota Strip." Winningham's compelling performance garnered her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie.

Throughout the 1980s, Winningham continued to establish herself as a talented actress, appearing in films like "One Trick Pony" (1980), "Threshold" (1981), and "Missing" (1982). In 1985, she starred in the coming-of-age drama "St. Elmo's Fire" alongside Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, and Demi Moore, further solidifying her status as a rising star.

Television and Film Success

Mare Winningham's success continued into the 1990s and 2000s, as she appeared in numerous television and film projects, often taking on challenging and complex roles. She earned a second Emmy Award for her role in the 1998 television movie "The Boys Next Door," a touching drama about the lives of developmentally disabled adults. Winningham's empathetic performance showcased her ability to bring depth and nuance to a wide range of characters.

Some of Winningham's other notable television appearances include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Affair." In 2011, she joined the cast of the hit anthology series "American Horror Story," appearing in multiple seasons and earning critical praise for her performances.

On the big screen, Winningham has appeared in films such as "Turner & Hooch" (1989), "Wyatt Earp" (1994), and "Georgia" (1995), the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. More recently, she has been featured in movies like "Philomena" (2013) and "Dark Waters" (2019).

Theater Career

In addition to her work on television and in film, Mare Winningham has also enjoyed a successful stage career. She made her Broadway debut in 2007 in the musical "110 in the Shade," for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Winningham has continued to work in theater, with roles in productions such as "Tribes" (2011) and "The End of Longing" (2017).

Winningham's stage performances have been praised for their emotional resonance and naturalism, further showcasing her versatility as an actress. In 2019, she appeared in the Broadway production of "Girl from the North Country," a musical featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, which earned her a second Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Singing and Songwriting

In addition to her acting career, Mare Winningham is also a talented singer-songwriter. She has released several albums, including "What Might Be" (1992), "Lonesomers" (1998), and "Refuge Rock Sublime" (2007). Her music often showcases her folk and country influences, blending introspective lyrics with her emotive, soulful vocals.

Winningham has also lent her singing talents to various film and television projects, such as her performance of the Oscar-nominated song "A Soft Place to Fall" in the film "The Horse Whisperer" (1998).

Personal Life

Mare Winningham has been married three times and is the mother of five children.

In 2021 Mare married her one-time "ER" co-star Anthony Edwards. Despite facing challenges in her personal life, including the loss of her home in the 1994 Northridge earthquake, Winningham has remained dedicated to her craft and has continued to contribute meaningfully to the arts.