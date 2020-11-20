Marcin Dorociński net worth: Marcin Dorociński is a Polish actor who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for starring on the TV mini-series The Queen's Gambit.

Marcin Dorociński was born in Milanowek, Poland in June 1973. He made his acting debut in 1996. From 2005 to 2006 Dorociński starred as Michael Wagner on the TV series Fala zbrodni. From 2005 to 2008 he starred as Slawomir "Despero" on the TV series Pitbull. Marcin Dorociński starred as Krzysztof Nawojczyk on the series Tancerze from 2009 to 2010. From 2011 to 2013 he starred as Wiktor Okulicki on the television series Gleboka woda. Marcin Dorociński starred on the TV mini-series Cape Town in 2016 and on the TV series The Pact from 2015 to 2016. In 2020 he starred as Vasily Borgov on the Netflix TV mini-series The Queen's Gambit. He won multiple awards for Best Actor for Roza.