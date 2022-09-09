Marcia Gay Harden Net Worth:

What is Marcia Gay Harden's Net Worth?

Marcia Gay Harden is an American actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Marcia Gay Harden is known for her performances in such films as "The First Wives Club," "Mystic River," "Mona Lisa Smile," and "Pollock," the lattermost of which earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. On television, she has had notable roles on "The Newsroom," "Code Black," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Trophy Wife," and "The Morning Show," among other shows. Meanwhile, Harden's stage credits include the acclaimed Broadway plays "Angels in America" and "God of Carnage."

Early Life and Education

Marcia Gay Harden was born on August 14, 1959 in the La Jolla area of San Diego, California to Beverly, a housewife, and Thad, a US Navy officer. She has a brother and three sisters. The family moved often due to Harden's father's job, living around the world in places including Germany, Japan, and Greece. Settling in Maryland, Harden went to Surrattsville High School in Clinton. She went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin, from which she graduated with a BA in theater in 1980. Harden later enrolled at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, earning her MFA in 1988.

Film Career in the 90s

Harden had her breakthrough role on film in 1990, playing Verna Bernbaum in the Coen brothers' gangster film "Miller's Crossing." She followed this with major roles in "Late for Dinner," "Crush," "Used People," and "Safe Passage." Harden's biggest year on film yet came in 1996, when she was in five films: "The Spitfire Grill," "The Daytrippers," "The First Wives Club," "Spy Hard," and "Far Harbor." She subsequently played doctors in two very different films, the science-fiction comedy "Flubber" and the action thriller "Desperate Measures." Harden's final two credits of the 90s were "Meet Joe Black" and "Curtain Call."

Further Film Career

In 2000, Harden appeared in the adventure drama "Space Cowboys" and the biographical drama "Pollock." For her portrayal of painter Lee Krasner in the latter film, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Harden next starred in the comedy "Gaudi Afternoon." In 2003, she earned her second Academy Award nomination for her supporting performance in Clint Eastwood's crime drama "Mystic River." Also that year, Harden appeared in "Mona Lisa Smile" and "Casa de los Babys." Her subsequent credits were "Welcome to Mooseport"; "P.S."; "Bad News Bears"; "American Gun"; "American Dreamz"; "The Dead Girl"; "The Hoax"; and "Canvas." In 2007, Harden had major roles in "The Invisible," "Into the Wild," "Rails & Ties," and "The Mist." Closing out the decade, she appeared in "Home," "Thomas Kinkade's Home for Christmas," "The Maiden Heist," and "Whip It."

In 2011, Harden starred in "Detachment" and "Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You." Subsequently, she was in "If I Were You," "The Wine of Summer," "Parkland," "Magic in the Moonlight," "You're Not You," and "Elsa & Fred." In 2015, Harden's credits included "Grandma" and "After Words"; she also played Grace Trevelyan Grey in the romantic drama "Fifty Shades of Grey," based on the eponymous novel. Harden later reprised that role in the sequels "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed." Her other film credits have included "Get a Job," "Point Blank," "Pink Skies Ahead," and "Moxie."

Television Career

Beginning her television career in the late 80s, Harden appeared in episodes of "Simon & Simon" and "Gideon Oliver." Early the next decade, she was in the television films "In Broad Daylight," "Fever," and "Sinatra." Harden went on to appear in episodes of the shows "Fallen Angels," "Chicago Hope," and "Homicide: Life on the Street." She concluded the 90s with roles in three television films: "Path to Paradise," "Labor of Love," and "Spenser: Small Vices." In the lattermost title, she played Susan Silverman, a role she reprised in the sequels "Thin Air" and "Walking Shadow." From 2001 to 2002, Harden had her first main role on a regular series, playing Andrea Haskell on the short-lived "The Education of Max Bickford." She followed this with more television films, including "King of Texas," "She's Too Young," and "Felicity: An American Girl Adventure." In 2005, Harden began playing the recurring role of FBI Special Agent Dana Lewis on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In 2009, Harden joined the main cast of the legal thriller series "Damages," playing corporate attorney Claire Maddox in the show's second season. The same year, she appeared in the television film "The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler," for which she earned an Emmy Award nomination. Her subsequent credits included the television films "Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy" and "Innocent," and episodes of such shows as "Body of Proof" and "Bent." From 2013 to 2014, Harden had a main role on the sitcom "Trophy Wife" and a supporting role on the political drama series "The Newsroom." In 2015, she began playing the main role of Dr. Leanne Rorish on the medical drama series "Code Black," and debuted in the recurring role of Hannah Keating on the legal thriller series "How to Get Away with Murder." Among her other notable credits, Harden had recurring roles on "The Morning Show" and "Uncoupled."

Stage Career

Harden made her Broadway debut in Tony Kushner's epic 1993 play "Angels in America." Playing Harper Pitt, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Following this, Harden appeared off-Broadway in "Simpatico," "The Seagull," and "The Exonerated." She returned to Broadway in 2009 to co-star alongside Jeff Daniels, James Gandolfini, and Hope Davis in the comedic play "God of Carnage"; all four actors were nominated for Tony Awards, with Harden winning in the category of Best Actress.

Personal Life

In 1996, Harden wed prop master Thaddaeus Scheel. Together, they had a daughter named Eulala and twins named Hudson and Julitta. Harden and Scheel divorced in 2012.

Harden is an avid potter and practitioner of the Japanese art of ikebana. In 2018, she published a memoir entitled "The Seasons of My Mother: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Flowers," which focuses on her relationship with her mother, who taught her ikebana when they lived in Japan.