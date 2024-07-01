Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Nov 1, 1975 (48 years old) Birthplace: Le Raincy Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Pornographic actor, Film Director, Film Producer Nationality: France 💰 Compare Manuel Ferrara's Net Worth

What is Manuel Ferrara's Net Worth?

Manuel Ferrara is a pornographic actor and director who has a net worth of $4 million. Manuel Ferrara is among the leading actors in the adult entertainment industry. He has won over 60 adult entertainment industry awards, including a record six AVN Awards for Male Performer of the Year. Among Ferrara's numerous credits are the series "Evil Anal," "Phat Bottom Girls," and "Slutty & Sluttier."

Early Life and Education

Manuel Ferrara was born as Manuel Jeannin on November 1, 1975 in Le Raincy, France, a prestigious commune in the suburbs of Paris. He was raised in nearby Gagny by his mother, a Spanish immigrant who worked as a cleaning lady, and his French father, who worked as an electrician. When Ferrara was 17, his father passed away. For his higher education, Ferrara studied to become a P.E. teacher.

Career Beginnings

In 1997, while studying to become a P.E. teacher, Ferrara answered an ad in a French pornographic magazine and embarked on his career in the adult entertainment industry. He subsequently shot his first hardcore scene. Ferrara went on to appear in a myriad of French and other European productions. He chose his last name due to his resemblance to actor and boxer Stéphane Ferrara. Eventually, he became a protégé of Italian pornographic actor and director Rocco Siffredi, who recommended him to fellow pornographic actor and director John Stagliano. Ferrara made his American debut in Stagliano's hit 2002 pornographic film "The Fashionistas," which received a record 22 AVN Award nominations, including two for Ferrara: Best Supporting Actor – Film and Best Sex Scene Coupling – Film, the latter of which he shared with Caroline Pierce. Also in 2002, he appeared in the hardcore pornography hip hop music film "Snoop Dogg's Hustlaz: Diary of a Pimp," featuring rapper Snoop Dogg hosting a party with over 40 porn stars.

Rise to Fame

Ferrara rose to fame in the adult entertainment industry around 2003, when he began directing gonzo pornography for Platinum X Pictures, a subsidiary of Red Light District Video. The next year, he started directing for Red Light. In 2004, Ferrara won his first two AVN Awards: Male Foreign Performer of the Year and Best Group Sex Scene, Video, the latter of which he shared with Ashley Long, Julie Night, and Nacho Vidal for the video "Back 2 Evil."

Ferrara went on to win the AVN Award for Male Performer of the Year in 2005, as well as for Best Couples Sex Scene, Video for "Stuntgirl." He won a second consecutive Male Performer of the Year trophy in 2006, plus a trophy for Best Anal Sex Scene, Video for his work with Katsumi in "Cumshitters." Also in 2006, Ferrara began directing for John Stagliano's pornographic company Evil Angel. His first film for the company was "Evilution," starring Melissa Lauren, Nici Sterling, and Naomi.

Further Pornographic Career

Ferrara had his most acclaimed year yet in the pornographic industry in 2007, when he won four AVN Awards: Best Supporting Actor, Video for "She Bangs"; Best Sex Scene Coupling, Film for "Emperor," which he shared with Janine; Best Sex Scene Coupling, Video for "Slave Dolls 2," which he shared with Tiffany Mynx; and Best Three-Way Sex Scene for "Fuck Slaves," which he shared with Sasha Grey and Sandra Romain. In 2008, Ferrara won three more AVN Awards, including Best POV Series for his series "Fucked on Sight." The following year, for his popular series "Slutty & Sluttier" and "Evil Anal," he won Best Gonzo Series and Best Anal-Themed Series, respectively. "Evil Anal" won Best Anal-Themed Series again in 2010; Ferrara also won his third Male Performer of the Year trophy. Both "Evil Anal" and "Slutty & Sluttier" racked up more AVN Awards over the subsequent years. Meanwhile, in 2012, Ferrara became the first person ever to win four AVN Awards for Male Performer of the Year. He won the trophy for a fifth time in 2014, and then a sixth time in 2019.

Ferrara's other notable pornographic credits have included the series "Raw," "Battle of the Sluts," "Teen Cum Squad," "Ass Attack," "Anal Expedition," and "New Whores on the Block," all of which he directed. He has also appeared in such titles as "The Bombshells 3," "Babysitters 2," "Oil Overload 7," "Remy 2," "Code of Honor," and "Female of the Species," among many others. In 2011, Ferrara was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame, and in 2013 was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. Overall, he has appeared in over 2,000 pornographic videos and received more than 60 adult entertainment industry awards during his career.

Non-pornographic Appearances

Ferrara has made some media appearances outside of the adult entertainment industry. In 2010, he appeared alongside fellow porn star Riley Steele in an episode of the Spike television late-night comedy series "Manswers." A couple of years later, Ferrara appeared alongside another pornographic actress, Zoe Voss, in Sean Baker's drama film "Starlet." The two filmed an explicit sex scene for the acclaimed film, a mainstream release.

Personal Life

In early 2005, Ferrara married pornographic actress and director Dana Vespoli. The couple had three sons before divorcing in 2012. Ferrara subsequently began a relationship with pornographic actress and director Kayden Kross, with whom he has a daughter.