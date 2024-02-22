What is Mandeep Dhillon's Net Worth and Salary?

Mandeep Dhillon is a British actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Mandeep Dhillon has appeared in stage, television, film, and radio productions like "Some Girls," "Fried," "Finding Fatimah," "The City and the City," "After Life," "CSI: Vegas," and "Some Dogs Bite." She resides in London, England.

Early Life

Mandeep Dhillon was born on December 21, 1990, in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, England. She is the youngest of three children and was raised primarily by her mother, who worked as a social worker. She attended Wilbury Primary School and Fearnhill School in Letchworth. She participated in all of her school's school plays and theater opportunities, as she did not have money to afford acting lessons. Soon after starting college, she decided to drop out to instead join a performing arts institution in London. She has said that she officially decided to become an actress around her 19th birthday and started emailing agencies to find representation. One of the agencies offered her a place in a workshop. It was through this experience that she received an audition for "Some Dogs Bite," which she landed and became her first television appearance.

Career

In 2010, Dhillon appeared in the television film "Some Dogs Bite." In 2011, she appeared in "The Mimic" and landed the role of a school student in "The Knowledge" at the Bush Theatre. The same year, she also appeared in "Little Platoons" at the Bush Theatre. This production also led to a radio production of the same play on BBC Radio 4, in which Dhillon and the rest of the original cast participated. She soon after appeared in the production "Repentance."

In 2012, Dhillon appeared in an episode of "The Thick of It." She also landed the main cast role of Saz Kaur in the series "Some Girls." She appeared in 18 episodes of the show from 2012 to 2014. In 2013, she appeared in two episodes of "Whitechapel." In 2014, she was cast as Chell in seven episodes of "24: Live Another Day" and in nine episodes of "Wolfblood" as the character Dacia. She also appeared in the film "A Wonderful Christmas Time."

In 2015, Dhillon appeared in the film "Nina Forever." She also appeared in an episode of "The Revolution Will Be Televised" as herself and in the television mini-series "My Jihad." Additionally, she landed the roles of Amara and Anal in the series "Fried." She also performed as Meena in the stage adaptation of "Anita and Me," which played at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre and then the Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Around this time, she auditioned for Ricky Gervais's film "David Brent: Life on the Road." She won the part of a receptionist in the 2016 film. The following year, she appeared in the British romantic comedy film "Finding Fatimah." Also, she played the lead role of Krishna in the short film "Garfield," which won her the Actor Award at the Underwire Film Festival.

In 2018, Dhillon played the main character Constable Lizbyet Corwi in the four-part BBC Drama "The City and the City." She appeared in the series alongside David Morrissey, who played the part of her police partner. Dhillon's performance in the series was widely praised. From 2019 to 2020, she appeared in the black comedy series "After Life" as the character Sandy, a journalist working for the show's main character Tony, who is played by Ricky Gervais. Gervais also created the show and had written the part of Sandy with Dhillon in mind. Dhillon appeared in 12 episodes of the series during its first and second seasons. In 2021, she was nominated at the National Film Awards UK in the Best Actress in a TV Series category for her work on the show.

In 2019, Dhillon also appeared in the films "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Songbird." In the former film, she played the role of Lieutenant Garan. In 2020, she appeared in the television film "Red Dwarf: The Promised Land" as Luna and in three episodes of "Adult Material" as Abby. She also appeared in the short film "The Forgotten C."

In 2021, Dhillon joined the main cast of the series "CSI: Vegas" as the character Allie Rajan, part of the main cast. It is the fifth series in the "CSI" franchise. In 2022, she joined the main cast of the series "Peacock" as the character Georgia and also joined the main cast of the series "Avoidance" as the character Dan.

Personal Life

Dhillon has been very private about her personal life and does not often appear in the media or tabloids. It is rumored that she is in a relationship with a man named Jonathan, though this has not been confirmed. On her social media accounts, she primarily posts about work and career-related things rather than her personal life.