Malin Akerman Net Worth:

What Is Malin Åkerman's Net Worth?

Malin Åkerman is a Swedish-American actress, producer, model, and singe who has a net worth of $10 million. Malin Åkerman began her career as a model before branching out into acting, and she has starred as Juna Millken on HBO's "The Comeback" (2005; 2014), Dr. Valerie Flame / Ingrid Hagerstown on Adult Swim's "Childrens Hospital" (2010–2016), Kate Harrison on ABC's "Trophy Wife" (2013–2014), Lara Axelrod on Showtime's "Billions" (2016–2019), and Celeste on Hulu's "Dollface" (2019–2022). Malin has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Heartbreak Kid" (2007), "27 Dresses" (2008), "Watchmen" (2009), "The Proposal" (2009), "Couples Retreat" (2009), "Wanderlust" (2012), "Rock of Ages" (2012), and "The Final Girls" (2015) and the television series "Burning Love" (2012), "Suburgatory" (2012–2013), and "Sin City Saints" (2015). Åkerman produced "Trophy Wife" and the films "Friendsgiving" (2020), "Chick Fight" (2020), and "The Aviary" (2022), and she was briefly the lead singer of the rock band The Petalstones, which released its debut album, "Stung," in 2005.

Early Life

Malin Åkerman was born Malin Maria Åkerman on May 12, 1978, in Stockholm, Sweden. She is the daughter of Pia Sundström, a part-time model/aerobics instructor, and Magnus Åkerman, an insurance broker. Malin's family moved to Canada when she was 2 years old, and after her parents divorced four years later, Magnus returned to Sweden. Åkerman grew up in a Buddhist household in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, where they moved after Pia remarried. Malin has two half-sisters, Jennifer and Mikaela Åkerman, and she attended Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. At the age of 16, Malin was in the audience of a model search competition at a St. Catharines shopping mall when one of Ford Models' "head honchos" approached Åkerman and told her, "You'd be perfect for our agency." She signed with Ford and later appeared in a Noxzema commercial. Malin moved to Toronto, where she studied at North Toronto Collegiate and Dante Alighieri School, and when she was 18, she decided that she wanted to become a child psychologist. While attending Toronto's York University, Åkerman was offered guest roles on TV. She discovered that she enjoyed acting, and she later dropped out of college to pursue an acting career. In 2001, Malin moved to Los Angeles.

Career

Åkerman's acting debut came in a 1997 episode of the Canadian series "Earth: Final Conflict," then she guest-starred on "Relic Hunter" (2000), "Twice in a Lifetime" (2001), "Doc" (2001), and "Witchblade" (2001) and appeared in the films "The Skulls" (2000), "The Circle" (2002), "The Utopian Society" (2003), and "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" (2004).

In 2005, she played Juna Millken on "The Comeback" alongside Lisa Kudrow. The show was cancelled after one season, but Malin reprised her role when HBO revived the series in 2014. In 2006, she guest-starred on "Love Monkey" and "Entourage," and the following year, she co-starred with Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig in "The Invasion," with Will Arnett, Will Forte, Chi McBride, and Kristen Wiig in "The Brothers Solomon," and with Ben Stiller in "The Heartbreak Kid." Åkerman played Tess Nichols, the sister of Katherine Heigl's Jane Nichols in 2008's "27 Dresses," which grossed $162.7 million against a $30 million budget. In 2009, she played Laurie Jupiter / Silk Spectre II in the superhero movie "Watchmen" and co-starred with Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Betty White in "The Proposal" and with Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, Jon Favreau, Faizon Love, Kristin Davis, and Kristen Bell in "Couples Retreat." "The Proposal" and "Couples Retreat" were both hits at the box office, grossing $317.4 million and $171.8 million, respectively.

In 2010, Malin appeared in the Josh Radnor-directed film "Happythankyoumoreplease" and guest-starred on Radnor's CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother." From 2010 to 2016, she starred as Dr. Valerie Flame (and occasionally Ingrid Hagerstown) on the Adult Swim comedy "Childrens Hospital," which originally began as a web series on TheWB.com in 2008. "Childrens Hospital" aired 86 episodes over seven seasons, and Åkerman reprised her role in three episodes of the 2020 Netflix spin-off "Medical Police." Malin appeared in the films "Elektra Luxx" (2011), "The Bang Bang Club" (2011), "Catch .44" (2011), "The Giant Mechanical Man" (2012), "Stolen" (2012), "Hotel Noir" (2012), and "The Numbers Station" (2013), and she portrayed Blondie's Debbie Harry in 2013's "CBGB." In 2012, Åkerman played Willow on the reality dating spoof series "Burning Love," began a three-episode stint on "Suburgatory," and co-starred with Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston, and Justin Theroux in "Wanderlust." That year she also played Constance Sack in the musical comedy "Rock of Ages," performing the Foreigner hit "I Want to Know What Love Is" with Tom Cruise.

From 2013 to 2014, Malin starred as Kate Harrison on the ABC sitcom "Trophy Wife," which she also produced, then she appeared in the films "I'll See You in My Dreams" (2015), "The Final Girls" (2015), "Misconduct" (2016), "The Ticket" (2016), "Rampage" (2018), "To the Stars" (2019), and "En del av mitt hjärta" (2019). She guest-starred on "Welcome to Sweden" (2014), "Easy" (2105), "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2016), "Drunk History" (2019), and "Soulmates" (2020), and she played Dusty Halford on Yahoo! Screen's "Sin City Saints" (2015), Lara Axelrod on Showtime's "Billions" (2016–2019), and Celeste on Hulu's "Dollface" (2019–2022). In recent years, Åkerman has appeared in the films "The Sleepover" (2020), "Friendsgiving" (2020), "Chick Fight" (2020), "A Week in Paradise" (2022), and "The Aviary" (2022).

Personal Life

Malin married her Petalstones bandmate Roberto Zincone on June 20, 2007, and they welcomed son Sebastian on April 16, 2013. Åkerman and Zincone separated in late 2013, and their divorce was finalized the following year. Malin became engaged to actor Jack Donnelly in October 2017, and they married on December 1, 2018. Åkerman and Donnelly co-starred in the films "Friendsgiving" and "A Week in Paradise." Malin is dyslexic, and she told "Movieline" in 2010, "I get horrified when I have to do table reads with the whole cast, because there's a lot of stuttering coming from me, so I have to do a lot of prep. Whenever there's improv, I'm like, 'Great! No lines.'" Malin has permanent residency in Canada, is a Swedish citizen, and has been an American citizen since October 2018. She is fluent in Swedish and English, and she speaks Spanish and French as well. She traveled to Tanzania with the charity Opportunity International in 2012, and the organization named her a Young Ambassador for Opportunity in June of that year. In 2021, Åkerman volunteered at a Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving event, serving food alongside fellow actress January Jones.

Awards and Nominations

In 2009, Åkerman won a Golden Schmoes Award for Best T&A of the Year for "Watchmen." The film also earned her a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actress, a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress: Action Adventure, and Scream Award nominations for Breakout Performance – Female and Best Superhero. For "The Final Girls," Malin received Best Supporting Actress nominations from the "Fangoria" Chainsaw Awards and Fright Meter Awards and an iHorror Award nomination for Best Female Performance – Horror Movie.

Real Estate

In 2014, Malin helped her hair stylist, Maranda Widlund, purchase an $811,000, two-bedroom home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. TMZ reported that Åkerman would have a 27% interest in the home, while Widlund and her husband would pay the mortgage and own the remaining 73% interest.