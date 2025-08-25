What is Malachi Barton's Net Worth?

Malachi Barton is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Malachi Barton rose to prominence as a child actor and has had main roles on the Disney Channel series "Stuck in the Middle" and "The Villains of Valley View." He also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movies "Under Wraps" and "Under Wraps 2."

Early Life

Malachi Barton was born on March 10, 2007, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to singer-songwriter Felicia and guitarist and tour manager Loren. His mother would go on to compete on the eighth season of "American Idol" in 2009. Having been raised in a creatively inclined household with connections to show business, Malachi was exposed at an early age to the entertainment industry and began appearing in national commercials by the age of four. The family eventually moved to Los Angeles, California, so Barton could pursue his acting career.

Acting Career

After appearing in several television commercials as a child, Barton made his first appearance on a regular series in 2014 with a guest role on the Comedy Central sitcom "Workaholics." Also that year, he appeared in two episodes of the Nick at Nite sitcom "See Dad Run." In 2015, Barton had guest roles on the Nickelodeon series "Henry Danger" and "Instant Mom." His breakout role came in 2016, when he began playing the main role of Beast Diaz on the Disney Channel series "Stuck in the Middle." Barton starred alongside Jenna Ortega, Ronni Hawk, Isaak Presley, Ariana Greenblatt, and Nicolas Bechtel, among others. The show, focused on a large Latino family, ran for three seasons through 2018. Barton subsequently began voicing the role of Lionel on the Disney animated children's series "Fancy Nancy," which ran for three seasons from 2018 to 2022. Other actors in the voice cast included Mia Sinclair Jenness, Spencer Moss, Rob Riggle, George Wendt, and George Yionoulis. During the show's run, Barton appeared in episodes of such other Disney Channel series as "Bunk'd" and "Just Roll with It."

In 2021, Barton starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Under Wraps," a remake of the 1997 Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name. Focused on a trio of friends who accidentally revive an Egyptian mummy just before Halloween, the teen horror comedy also stars Christian J. Simon and Sophia Hammons. Barton and his two teenage co-stars reprised their roles in the sequel "Under Wraps 2," which premiered on the Disney Channel in 2022. Also that year, Barton began starring alongside Isabella Pappas and Reed Horstmann on the Disney superhero comedy series "The Villains of Valley View." The series ran for two seasons through 2023. Barton had his next role in the vampire musical film "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires," the fourth installment in Disney's "Zombies" film series. It premiered in the summer of 2025.