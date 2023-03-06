Malaak Compton Rock Net Worth

What is Malaak Compton Rock's net worth?

Malaak Compton Rock is an American businesswoman, philanthropist and actress who has a net worth of $30 million. Malaak Compton Rock is best known for being the ex-wife of Chris Rock. They were married from 1996 to 2014. The have two daughters together, Lola Simone and Zahra Savannah. Compton-Rock is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit full-service salon StyleWorks. The company provides free services to women who are leaving welfare to enter the work force. She is also the founder of the nonprofit organization, The Angelrock Project.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Jun 13, 1969 (53 years old) Place of Birth: Oakland Gender: Female Profession: Author Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Malaak Compton Rock's Net Worth

Early Life

Malaak Compton Rock grew up in a family that valued education, philanthropy, and giving back to the community. She earned a bachelor's degree in advertising from Howard University and went on to work in the entertainment industry, with clients including HBO and Comedy Central.

Career

Compton Rock has dedicated her life to charitable work, founding The Angelrock Project in 2005. The nonprofit organization's mission is to promote volunteerism, social responsibility, and sustainable change. The organization has supported numerous initiatives, including hurricane relief efforts, HIV/AIDS awareness, and education programs.

In addition to her philanthropic work, Compton Rock has also been involved in the entertainment industry. She has produced events and programs for networks such as VH1 and BET and has served as an executive producer on her husband Chris Rock's projects.

Marriage to Chris Rock

Compton Rock met comedian Chris Rock in 1994 while working as a publicist for UNICEF. They soon began dating and got married in 1996. The couple has two daughters together.

Divorce Settlement

Compton Rock filed for divorce from Chris Rock in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2016, with Compton Rock receiving a reported $40 million settlement, which was roughly half of his net worth at the time.

Despite their divorce, Compton Rock and Chris Rock have remained committed to co-parenting their children and supporting each other's endeavors. Compton Rock continues to focus on her charitable work through The Angelrock Project and other initiatives.