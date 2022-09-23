Maitland Ward Net Worth:

What is Maitland Ward's Net Worth and Salary?

Maitland Ward is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. From 1994 to 1996 she starred as Jessica Forrester on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" but she is perhaps most-famous for starring as Rachel McGuire on the TV series Boy Meets World between 1998 and 2000. She starred as Eleanor in the 1998 movie "Interlocked: Thrilled to Death" and as Brittany Wilson in the 2004 movie "White Chicks". Ward has also appeared in episodes of the TV series USA High, Home Improvement, Boston Public, Out of Practice, and Rules of Engagement. She won a Young Artist Award in 1995 for Best Performance by a Youth Actress in a Daytime Series for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Outside of acting, Maitland found success dressing up in sexy costumes to Cosplay at conventions and social media events. In 2018 she was reportedly the #1 adult content creator on the social paying platform Patreon.

In 2019 Maitland began performing in adult films. She had been posting nude and topless photos to social media since at least 2013, growing her Instagram page to just under 2 million followers. In her first year of performing she was nominated for two Adult Video News Awards. In December 2019 Maitland told The Daily Beast that she sometimes makes $60 thousand per month through the direct pay platform OnlyFans.

Early Life

Ward was born on February 3, 1977 in Long Beach, California. Little is known about her parents, family, or upbringing. However, she was interested in the arts and entertainment from a young age. She began auditioning for roles in films, television, and commercials by the time she was in middle school, eventually landing her first role in "The Bold and the Beautiful" while in high school.

Career

In 1994, Ward landed a starring role as character Jessica Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" while she was still in high school at age 16. She remained on the show for two years until 1996. She then had a guest-starring role on "USA High" and the seventh season of ABC's "Home Improvement." She also co-starred with Jay Thomas and Mario Lopez in the 1997 television film "Killing Mr. Griffin."

In 1998, she booked the role of Rachel McGuire in the sixth season of "Boy Meets World." She was a main cast member and remained on the series until it ended in 2000. She then appeared in the independent film "Dish Dogs" co-starring Brian Dennehy, Matthew Lillard, and Sean Astin. She also appeared in the 2004 comedy film "White Chicks" with Shawn and Marlon Wayans. She then decided to retire from mainstream acting.

However, Ward did not completely disappear from the spotlight. She began participating in cosplay and making appearances at various comic conventions. She has dressed up as Princess Leia in her iconic slave bikini from the "Star Wars" films and she also appeared as character Jessica 6 from "Logan's Run" and Marvel character Red Sonja. She since has begun making appearances wearing only body paint.

Adult Career

In 2013, Ward began using her social media platform to post nude or scantily clad photos of herself, helping her gain a large following on both Snapchat and Instagram. In April of 2016, she posted pictures of her nude body after it had been painted for Luciano Paesani for a Los Angeles exhibition called "Living Art." Because she received so much positive feedback for this kind of work, she eventually decided to transition into the world of pornography. She announced in 2019 on Instagram that she would be starring in an adult film called "Drive." Given the drastic career shift, some celebrity publications like "In Touch Weekly" took note of Ward's change of course.

In May of 2019, Ward signed a contract with the adult talent agency, Society 15. She explained that she had been approached by another adult actress and adult film director, Kayden Kross, about the idea of doing adult work and was immediately interested in the idea. "Drive" was released online in September of that year. She has since appeared in other adult scenes.

When asked about the career shift, Ward has stated that she does not believe there is any stigma connected with being a porn star and she rather views her choice as a savvy business decision. She has also stated that she is excited that new fans can discover her through a new body of work.

Personal Life

In October of 2006, Ward married real estate agent Terry Baxter. The couple had met on set a few years earlier. After marrying, the couple moved from California to New York. Ward had previously completed some higher education at a university in California but then enrolled at New York University to study writing and screenwriting.