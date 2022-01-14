What Maisie Williams' Net Worth?

Maisie Williams is an English actress and dancer who has a net worth of $6 million. Williams is perhaps best known for portraying Arya Stark on the monumentally popular series, "Game of Thrones." Starting in 2011, she played a lead character in the series until the series came to a close in 2019. As a result of her performances, Williams received widespread praise from critics and earned two Emmy Award nominations.

Outside of "Game of Thrones," Maisie has appeared in a number of other projects. During her time on the series, she found time to appear in British series like "Doctor Who" and "Cyberbully." She also appeared in the British film "iBoy" back in 2017. After the end of "Game of "Thrones," she started appearing in the series "Two Weeks to Live." Her additional credits include "The Falling," "Mary Shelley," "Then Came You," "The New Mutants," and "The Owner."

Outside of her film and television work, Williams is an established voice actress with credits in movies like "Early Man" and animated series such as "Gen:Lock." In addition, she has appeared in a number of stage productions throughout the years, such as "I and You" at the Hampstead Theatre in London. Maisie has explored a number of entrepreneurial pursuits as well, starting her own networking app and social media platform.

Early Life

Margaret Constance Williams was born on April 15th of 1997 in Bristol, England. Her parents separated when she was four months old, and she was subsequently raised by her mother and stepfather in a council house (the UK equivalent of a housing project). During her early childhood, Maisie's mother worked as a university course administrator, although she would later leave her job in order to focus on assisting Williams with her acting career.

During her early years, Margaret earned the nickname "Maisie" and engaged in musical theatre, ballet, gymnastics, and a number of other dance disciplines. Initially, her goal was to become a professional dancer. By the age of 14, she left secondary school due to her rising fame as an up-and-coming actress in "Game of Thrones."

Career

Maisie's acting career began at the age of 12 when she was cast as Arya Stark in the first season of "Game of Thrones." She then established herself as a talented young actress, playing one of the most interesting characters in the series. Williams did most of her own stunts and fight scenes during the show's run and was prominently featured in the episode "The Long Night," which included the longest battle scene in film and television history. Williams eventually appeared in all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones."

Maisie received widespread critical praise for her portrayal of Arya Stark. She won a number of awards and was nominated for countless others. Critics were quick to point out that she had entered the entertainment world with almost no acting experience, and that her rise to fame was the result of her exceptional talents and undeniable acting instincts. In 2012, Arya became one of the most popular baby names in the United States.

While she was appearing in "Game of Thrones," Williams was also exploring other acting opportunities. As early as 2012, she was appearing in British series like "The Secret of Crickley Hall." In 2014, she made a major film appearance in "The Falling," winning considerable praise in the process. Another film role followed that year with "Gold" along with appearances in four episodes of "Dr. Who."

In 2017, Maisie continued her film roles with the Netflix movie "iBoy" and "Mary Shelley." Next year, she voiced a character in Nick Park's stop-motion film "Early Man." That year, she also appeared in the play "I and You." By 2019, she has booked another film role in "Then Came You." That year, she continued her voice acting career with a role in the animated web series "gen:LOCK."

In 2020, she appeared in Disney's "The New Mutants," a film that had been repeatedly delayed since 2018. Unfortunately, this film received mostly negative reviews.

Brand Endorsements

Maisie Williams has supplemented her income quite considerably with a number of brand endorsements over the years. She appeared in a commercial for Audi during the 2020 Super Bowl. That year, she was also featured in a commercial for Apple's Macbook line. To finish off a successful 2020, Maisie was also named as a new brand ambassador for Cartier.

In 2021, she was given the position of global sustainability ambassador by H&M. This proved to be a negative decision, however, as Williams faced backlash due to H&M's lack of commitment to global sustainability. Some even went as far as accusing H&M and Williams of "greenwashing."

Entrepreneurship

In 2016, Williams created her own production company called "Daisy Chain Productions." The production company focuses on UK-based short films, feature films, and drama series. In 2018, Williams founded her social media app, Daisie. This app is designed to help artists get started by giving them a platform to connect with projects and showcase their work. In 2019, she raised $2.5 million in startup capital for Daisie. In 2019, approximately 100,000 users had created accounts with Daisie.

Game of Thrones Salary



At the height of "Game of Thrones," Maisie Williams was earning approximately $150,000 per episode. Each season tends to have about 10 episodes, so that equates to earnings of about $1.5 million per season.