Maine Mendoza net worth: Maine Mendoza is a Filipino actress and television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. She is perhaps best known for her viral Dubsmash videos.

Maine Mendoza was born in Santa Maria, Bulacan, Philippines in March 1995. As an actress she starred as Chef Elize Ricardo on the television series Princess in the Palace from 2015 to 2016. Mendoza starred as Sinag Obispo on the TV series Destined to Be Yours in 2017. From 2017 to 2019 she starred on the series Daig kayo ng lola ko. Maine Mendoza began starring as Stacy Otogoan on the television series Daddy's Gurl in 2018. She is also known for hosting the TV series Eat Bulaga. She partnered with Alden Richards in Eat Bulaga!. Mendoza was also featured in the film My Bebe Love: #KiligPaMore and she won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Metro Manila Film Festival. She starred in the 2016 movie Imagine You & Me and released her autobiography Yup, I Am That Girl.