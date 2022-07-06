Maggie Siff Net Worth:

What is Maggie Siff's Net Worth and Salary?

Maggie Siff is an American actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Maggie Siff is best known for her roles on the television series "Mad Men," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Billions." She has also appeared in a number of films, such as "Push," "Leaves of Grass," "Funny People," "Concussion," "A Woman, a Part," and "The Short History of the Long Road." Additionally, Siff has served as a spokesperson for the digital financial advisory company Betterment.

Early Life and Education

Maggie Siff was born on June 21, 1974 in the Bronx borough of New York City. As a teen, she went to the Bronx High School of Science. Siff went on to attend Bryn Mawr College, from which she graduated in 1996 with a BA in English. Following this, she obtained her MFA in acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Career Beginnings

Following her graduation from college, Siff worked at a hedge fund in a temporary position. She subsequently began her acting career in regional theater, and won a Barrymore Award in 1998 for her performance in Lantern Theater Company's production of the Ibsen play "Ghosts."

Television Career

Siff made her first appearance on television in 2004 in an episode of the NBC crime drama "Third Watch." She next appeared in a 2005 episode of the FX series "Rescue Me," playing a young woman at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Over the subsequent two years, Siff made appearances on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "3 lbs.," and "Grey's Anatomy." From 2007 to 2008, she had her first main television role on the AMC series "Mad Men," playing department store head Rachel Menken Katz. During this time, Siff also had a recurring role as burn victim Rachel Ben Natan on the FX medical series "Nip/Tuck."

Following an appearance on "Law & Order" in 2008, Siff landed her biggest television role yet on the action crime series "Sons of Anarchy." Appearing in the show's first six seasons through 2013, she played the main character Dr. Tara Knowles. While still on the show in 2009, Siff had a recurring role on the ABC science-fiction crime drama "Life on Mars." Two years after that, she appeared in an episode of the CBS fantasy medical drama "A Gifted Man."

Siff had her next main role on the Showtime series "Billions," which premiered in early 2016. She plays ambitious psychiatrist and corporate coach Wendy Rhoades, the wife of Paul Giamatti's character Charles Rhoades Jr.

Film Career

On the big screen, Siff made her debut playing an attorney in the 2007 legal thriller "Michael Clayton," starring George Clooney. The same year, she appeared in Helen Hunt's feature film directorial debut "Then She Found Me." Siff next appeared on the big screen in 2009, when she had three films in theaters. The first was the superhero thriller "Push," in which she played a psychic surgeon named Teresa Stowe. Siff subsequently appeared as Rabbi Renannah Zimmerman in Tim Blake Nelson's black comedy "Leaves of Grass." Her final 2009 film was Judd Apatow's "Funny People," starring Adam Sandler, Leslie Mann, and Seth Rogen.

Siff didn't return to the big screen until 2013, when she was in the drama "Concussion." In the film, she plays Sam Bennet, one of a string of women who become romantically involved with the protagonist Abby Ableman, played by Robin Weigert. After another short break from film, Siff came back in 2016 with three movies, including the science-fiction action film "The 5th Wave" and the dramedy "The Sweet Life." Her other 2016 film was "A Woman, a Part," in which she had her first leading role on the big screen. In the independent drama, Siff plays Anna Baskin, a disillusioned television actress who attempts to reinvent herself in New York City. Siff's other credits have included the drama films "One Percent More Humid" and "The Short History of the Long Road."

Other Endeavors

Beyond the screen, Siff served as the narrator of the audio book of "Gwendy's Button Box," written by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar. She also lent her voice to Karina Longworth's film history podcast "You Must Remember This," on which she portrayed art director and screenwriter Polly Platt.

Among her other endeavors, Siff became a spokesperson for the digital financial advisory service Betterment in 2018.

Personal Life

In 2012, Siff wed her husband Paul Ratliff. Together, the couple has a daughter named Lucy.