Maggie Q Net Worth:

What is Maggie Q's Net Worth and Salary?

Maggie Q is an American actress, activist, and former model who has a net worth of $9 million. Maggie Q, also known as Margaret Denise Quigley, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was very athletic as a child, and went on to compete on the cross-country, swim, and track and field teams when she was in high school. After graduating, a friend suggested she try modeling. She began working as a model professionally in Asia, when she was 17. While working in Hong Kong, she was approached by Jackie Chan. He saw the potential for an action star in the athletic model, and invited her to train with his group of stunt artists. She became a star in Asia, appearing on the hit television show, "House of the Dragon", in the late 90s. Soon she was moving on to bigger projects, including "Rush Hour 2" and "Naked Weapon". She has since gone on to appear in such film and television productions as "Around the World in 80 Days", "Dragon Squad", "Mission: Impossible III", "Live Free or Die Hard", "Deception", "Priest", and three installments of the "Divergent" film series. She is perhaps most widely recognized for her starring role on the hit series, "Nikita". She appeared in 73 episodes of Nikita between 2010 and 2013. She is also a main role on the series "Designated Survivor" which debuted in 2016 and ran three seasons. She was in a relationship with Dylan McDermott from 2014 to 2019. They met while co-starring on the series "Stalker".

Early Life and Education

Maggie Q was born as Margaret Quigley on May 22, 1979 in Honolulu, Hawaii to a Vietnamese immigrant mother and a father of Polish and Irish descent. She has four siblings. Q was educated at Mililani Waena Elementary School, Wheeler Intermediate School, and Mililani High School. At the lattermost school, she competed in track and field, cross country, and swimming. Following her graduation in 1997, Q went to college on an athletics scholarship with the aim of studying veterinary science. However, unable to secure full financial assistance, she left after a year.

Career Beginnings

Heeding the advice of a friend, Q became a model in Tokyo, Japan when she was 17. She subsequently moved to Taipei, Taiwan; failing to find success there, she moved again, this time to Hong Kong. There, Q became a protégé of martial arts actor Jackie Chan, who taught her the ropes and encouraged her to perform her own stunts.

Film Career

In Hong Kong, Q made her professional acting debut in the 2000 horror film "Model from Hell." The same year, she appeared in the science-fiction action sequel "Gen-Y Cops." Q went on to star in "Naked Weapon," "The Trouble-Makers," and "Magic Kitchen." In 2004, she had a brief part in the American Jackie Chan-starring remake of "Around the World in 80 Days," and also appeared in the Hong Kong film "Rice Rhapsody." She followed those with another Hong Kong film, "Dragon Squad." Q had her international breakthrough in 2006 when she appeared alongside Tom Cruise in the action spy sequel "Mission: Impossible III." In 2007, she appeared in another Hollywood action sequel, "Live Free or Die Hard," with Bruce Willis. Q's subsequent credits were the sports comedy "Balls of Fury"; the Hong Kong action war film "Three Kingdoms: Resurrection of the Dragon"; the erotic thriller "Deception"; the romantic anthology film "New York, I Love You"; and the Chinese historical action film "The Warrior and the Wolf."

Kicking off the 2010s, Q appeared in the action films "Operation: Endgame" and "The King of Fighters." She was next in the horror action film "Priest," starring Paul Bettany. In 2014, Q played Tori Wu in "Divergent," an adaptation of the eponymous dystopian YA novel; she went on to reprise her role in the sequels "Insurgent" and "Allegiant." Her other notable credits have included the financial thriller "The Crash"; the heist comedy "The Con is On"; the drama "The Argument"; the action thriller "The Protégé"; and the horror films "Slumber," "Fantasy Island," and "Death of Me."

Television Career

On the small screen, Q had her first role in 1998 on the show "House of the Dragon," a major hit in Asia. Her next main role came on "Mission in Trouble" in 2002. A few years after that, Q starred in the television film "House of Harmony." She had her first starring role on American television from 2010 to 2013, playing the titular assassin gone rogue in the action thriller series "Nikita." During that time, Q began voicing Wonder Woman in the animated superhero series "Young Justice." From 2014 to 2015, she played the main role of Beth Davis in the short-lived police procedural series "Stalker." Q had a longer-running main role in the political thriller series "Designated Survivor," playing CIA case officer Hannah Wells for all three of the show's seasons from 2016 to 2019. She subsequently had a main role in the short-lived Fox series "Pivoting" in 2022.

Personal Life and Activism

In early 2015, Q got engaged to actor Dylan McDermott, whom she had met on the set of the television show "Stalker" the previous year. The couple ultimately ended their relationship in early 2019. Q resides in Pound Ridge, New York.

An outspoken animal rights activist, Q has participated in many PETA campaigns promoting vegetarianism in Asia. In 2008, she was named PETA Asia-Pacific's Person of the Year. Q also serves as an ambassador for Animals Asia Foundation.