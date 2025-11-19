Maggie Cheung Net Worth

What Is Maggie Cheung's Net Worth?

Maggie Cheung is a Hong Kong actress who has a net worth of $80 million. Maggie Cheung (also known as Cheung Man-yuk) was first runner-up in the 1983 Miss Hong Kong pageant and was a semi-finalist in the Miss World pageant. She started her acting career in 1983 and has more than 90 acting credits. Her most successful films came in the action genre. Maggie has said that the movies that meant the most to her were "Song of the Exile" (1990), "Center Stage" (1991), "Comrades: Almost a Love Story" (1996), and "In the Mood for Love" (2000). She became the first Asian actress to be awarded at the Cannes Film Festival for her role as Emily Wang in the 2004 movie "Clean," and she played the role of May in Jackie Chan's "Police Story" series. Cheung has won awards from the Asia-Pacific Film Festival, Asian Film Critics Association, Berlin International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Chinese Film Media Awards, Golden Bauhinia Awards, Golden Horse Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Hong Kong Film Awards, Hong Kong Film Critics Society, Montreal World Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival, and Tornio International Festival of Young Cinema.

Early Life

Maggie Cheung was born on September 20, 1964, in British Hong Kong. She is the daughter of Shanghainese parents, and during her childhood, she studied at St. Paul's Primary Catholic School. At the age of eight, Maggie immigrated to the United Kingdom with her family, and she spent some of her youth in Bromley, London. During her time in London, she attended St Edmund's School, Canterbury. When she was 18, Cheung returned to Hong Kong for a vacation and ended up staying there for modeling jobs. She also briefly worked at the Lane Crawford department store. In 1983, she was the first runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant, and she was named Miss Photogenic. Later that year, Maggie competed in the Miss World pageant and made it to the semifinals. After she worked as a television presenter for two years, she was offered a contract with TVB. Cheung can speak many languages fluently, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Shanghainese, French, and English.

Career

Cheung made her film debut in 1984's "Prince Charming," and she followed it with "Behind the Yellow Line" later that year. In 1985, she played May in "Police Story" alongside Jackie Chan, and she reprised her role in 1988's "Police Story 2" and 1992's "Police Story 3: Supercop." In the '80s, Maggie also appeared in films such as "Happy Ghost 3" (1986), "The Seventh Curse" (1986), "Sister Cupid" (1987), "The Romancing Star" (1987), "Project A Part II" (1987), "Paper Marriage" (1988), "As Tears Go By" (1988), "Last Romance" (1988), "My Dear Son" (1989), "The Iceman Cometh" (1989), "A Fishy Story" (1989), and "Full Moon in New York" (1989). In 1990, she starred in six films: "Heart into Hearts," "Song of the Exile," "The Dragon from Russia," "Red Dust," "Farewell China," and "Days of Being Wild." Cheung went on to appear in three dozen more movies in the '90s, including "The Perfect Match" (1991), "Center Stage" (1991), "Twin Dragons" (1992), "All's Well, Ends Well" (1992), "What a Hero!" (1992), "New Dragon Gate Inn" (1992), "Moon Warriors" (1992), "The Heroic Trio" (1993), "First Shot" (1993), "Flying Dagger" (1993), "Executioners" (1993), "Ashes of Time" (1994), "Comrades: Almost a Love Story" (1996), "The Soong Sisters" (1997), "Chinese Box" (1997), and "Augustin, King of Kung-Fu" (1999). She played the title role in the 1993 Hong Kong fantasy film "Green Snake" and portrayed a fictionalized version of herself in the 1996 French comedy-drama "Irma Vep." In the 2000s, Maggie began focusing less on acting work, only appearing in "Sausalito" (2000), "In the Mood for Love" (2000), "Hero" (2002), "Clean" (2004), "2046" (2004), "Hot Summer Days" (2010), "Better Life" (2010), and "Playtime" (2013).

Personal Life

Maggie was married to French director Olivier Assayas from 1998 to 2001. In 2007, she began dating German architect Ole Scheeren, and they stayed together until 2011. In 2020, the Singaporean news magazine Today reported that Cheung wasn't planning on returning to acting and was instead focusing on music, fashion, and editing and producing films.

Awards

In 1985, Cheung won a Hong Kong Film Award for Best New Performer for "Behind the Yellow Line," and in 1989, she was named Best Actress for "Full Moon in New York" at the Golden Horse Awards. The following year, she won a Golden Horse Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Red Dust" and a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actress for "A Fishy Story." Next, "Center Stage" earned Maggie Best Actress awards from the Golden Horse Awards, Berlin International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Hong Kong Film Awards, and Japan Movie Critics Awards. In 1997, she won Best Actress awards from the Hong Kong Film Awards, Golden Horse Awards, Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards, Asia-Pacific Film Festival, and Golden Bauhinia Awards for "Comrades: Almost a Love Story." Cheung won a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actress for "The Soong Sisters" in 1998, and then she received Best Actress awards from the Golden Horse Awards, Hong Kong Film Awards, Durban International Film Festival, and Chinese Film Media Awards for "In the Mood for Love."

In 2003, the Chinese Film Media Awards named Maggie "the most popular actress in Hong Kong," and in 2004, she received a Hawaii International Film Festival Achievement in Acting award and a Cannes Film Festival Best Actress award for "Clean." She was honored with a Grand Prix Special des Amériques at the 2005 Montréal World Film Festival and an Outstanding Contribution to Chinese Cinema award at the 2007 Shanghai International Film Festival. In 2020, Cheung was named a "National Top 10 Film Actress" at the Huading Awards, and in 2022, she was inducted into the Online Film & Television Association's Film Hall of Fame.