Mae Whitman Net Worth:

What is Mae Whitman's net worth and salary?

Mae Whitman is an American actress, singer, and voice artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Whitman has played Emma Grace McKee on "State of Grace" (2001–2002), Ann Veal on "Arrested Development" (2004–2006; 2013), Amber Holt on "Parenthood" (2010–2015), and Annie Marks on "Good Girls" (2018–2021).

Mae has appeared in more than 150 film and television projects, including "Independence Day" (1996), "One Fine Day" (1996), "Hope Floats" (1998), "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010), "The DUFF" (2015), "Chicago Hope" (1996–1999), and "JAG" (1998–2001). Whitman has voiced Little Suzy on "Johnny Bravo" (1997–2004), Katara on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (2005–2008), Cassie Sandsmark / Wonder Girl on "Young Justice" (2012–2013; 2019), April O'Neil on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2012–2017), Heather on "DreamWorks Dragons" (2012; 2015–2018) and "Dragons: Race to the Edge" (2015–2018), Barbara Gordon / Batgirl on "DC Super Hero Girls" (2015–2018), Amity Blight on "The Owl House" (2020–present), Becky Bot on "Doug Unplugs" (2020–present), and Tinker Bell in the "Disney Fairies" franchise (2008–2014). Mae also performed the songs "You Make Christmas Feel So Good" and "I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day" on the "School's Out! Christmas" soundtrack (2002), and she sang several songs on "Parenthood" and in the 2020 film "Valley Girl."

Early Life

Mae Whitman was born Mae Margaret Whitman on June 9, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Pat Musick, is a voice actress with more than 100 credits to her name, including the 1986 film "An American Tail." Her father, Jeffrey Whitman, has worked as a set construction coordinator and a personal manager. Mae attended the private school Ribét Academy.

Career

At just 2 years old, Whitman landed her first job: a voice-over for a Tyson Chicken commercial. She made her film debut at age 6 in 1994's "When a Man Loves a Woman," playing the daughter of Meg Ryan's Alice Green. In 1996, Mae played the daughter of President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman) in the blockbuster "Independence Day" (which grossed $817.4 million at the box office) and the daughter of George Clooney's Jack Taylor in "One Fine Day." That year she also guest-starred on "Friends" and "Early Edition" and began playing Sara Wilmette on the CBS medical drama "Chicago Hope," appearing in 17 episodes. In 1998, she starred as the daughter of Sandra Bullock's Birdee Pruitt in "Hope Floats" and had a recurring role as Chloe Madison on "JAG." From 2001 to 2002, Whitman starred on the Fox Family Channel series "State of Grace" alongside her future "Arrested Development" co-star Alia Shawkat, then she voiced Shanti in "The Jungle Book 2" (2003) and Leslie in "Teacher's Pet" (2004). From 2004 to 2006, Mae played Ann Veal (also known as "Egg," "Bland," and "Her?"), the girlfriend of Michael Cera's George Michael Bluth, on the critically-acclaimed sitcom "Arrested Development." The series aired three seasons on Fox, and Whitman returned to the series when it was revived by Netflix in 2013.

Mae appeared in the films "Love's Abiding Joy" (2006), "Boogeyman 2" (2007), "Nights in Rodanthe" (2008), and "Spring Breakdown" (2009), and she played Tammi Deveraux on the FX crime drama "Thief" in 2006. From 2008 to 2010, Whitman had a recurring role as Rosie Weston on HBO's "In Treatment," and in 2009, she began starring as Amber Holt on NBC's "Parenthood," which aired 103 episodes over six seasons. In 2010, she reunited with Michael Cera in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and appeared in the film "Barry Munday," followed by 2011's "The Factory" and 2012's "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Mae guest-starred on "Weeds" (2012), "Web Therapy" (2013), "Masters of Sex" (2013), and "Suburgatory" (2014), and in 2015, she played Bianca Piper in "The DUFF" and Jenna Zombie in "Freaks of Nature." She then voiced Darma in 2016's "Rock Dog," guest-starred on "Drunk History" (2016–2019), "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" (2016), and "Room 104" (2017), and appeared in the films "Operator" (2016), "CHiPs" (2017), and "Duck Butter" (2018). From 2018 to 2021, Mae starred as Annie Marks on NBC's "Good Girls" alongside Retta and Christina Hendricks. The series aired 50 episodes over four seasons, and as of this writing, the second and third seasons have a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. In 2020, Whitman appeared in the musical comedy "Valley Girl" and performed the songs "Bad Reputation," "You Might Think," "Crazy for You," "Boys Don't Cry," and "I Melt with You" in the film.

Personal Life

In August 2021, Mae revealed on Twitter that she is pansexual, stating, "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community."

Awards and Nominations

Between 1997 and 2002, Whitman won three Young Artist Awards: Best Performance in a Feature Film – Actress Age Ten or Under for "One Fine Day" (1997) and "Hope Floats" (1999) and Best Ensemble in a Feature Film for "An American Rhapsody" (2002). She also received a Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actress nomination for "An American Rhapsody" and a Best Performance in a TV Comedy Series – Leading Young Actress nomination for "State of Grace" (2002). Mae won a Golden Apple Award for Youth Female Discovery of the Year in 2001 and a Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Breakthrough Role for "Parenthood" in 2015, and she shared a San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Ensemble Performance with her "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" co-stars in 2012. Mae has been nominated for 18 Behind the Voice Actors Awards, winning Best Female Vocal Performance in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for "Secret of the Wings" (2013), Best Female Lead Vocal Performance in a Television Series – Action/Drama for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014), and Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2017). She also earned Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for "Young Justice," "The Pirate Fairy," "Kaze tachinu," "DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year," and "Prey."

Whitman received YoungStar Award nominations for Best Performance by a Young Actress in a Comedy Film for "One Fine Day" (1997), Best Performance by a Young Actress in a Drama Film for "Hope Floats" (1998), Best Performance in a Voice Over Talent for "Johnny Bravo" (1999), and Best Performance by a Young Actress in a Drama TV Series for "Chicago Hope" (1999). In 2013, she earned Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Voice-Over Performance for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Young Justice" and an Annie Award nomination for Voice Acting in an Animated Television or Other Broadcast Venue Production for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Mae shared a Scream Award nomination for Best Villain with several of her "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" castmates in 2011, and she received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Parenthood" in 2015. She earned Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice TV: Female Breakout Star for "Parenthood" (2010) and Choice Movie Actress: Comedy and Choice Movie: Liplock (shared with Robbie Amell) for "The Duff" (2015). In 2003, "The Jungle Book 2" song "Jungle Rhythm" (which Whitman performed with Haley Joel Osment and Connor Funk) received a World Soundtrack Award nomination for Best Original Song Written for a Film.

Real Estate

In August 2018, Mae paid $2.475 million for a 3,212 square foot home in Studio City, California. In early 2022, it was reported that she sold the home to her "Good Girls" co-star Sally Pressman for $3.1 million. In May 2021, Whitman purchased a 2,301 square foot home in Pasadena for $2.9 million. The home includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is known as "The Bonham House."