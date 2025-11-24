Madylin Sweeten Net Worth

What is Madylin Sweeten's net worth and Salary?

Madylin Sweeten is an American actress and comedian who has a net worth of $5 million. Madylin Sweeten is best known for playing Ally Barone, the eldest child of Ray and Debra Barone, on the hit CBS sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." Cast at just four years old, she appeared in all nine seasons of the Emmy-winning series, becoming a familiar face to millions of viewers and growing up on screen alongside her real-life twin brothers, Sawyer and Sullivan Sweeten, who played her on-screen siblings Geoffrey and Michael. Her work on the show remains her most widely recognized role and cemented her place in one of the most successful sitcom ensembles of the late 1990s and early 2000s. After the series concluded, Sweeten continued acting in film, television, and theater, while also building a life away from the spotlight and becoming an advocate for mental health awareness.

Early Life

Madylin Anne-Michele Sweeten was born on June 27, 1991, in Brownwood, Texas. She began acting as a child and showed an early interest in performing, which led to commercial auditions and small local roles. When she landed the part of Ally Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond," her family relocated to Los Angeles, where she and her brothers spent much of their childhood working on the show. Madylin attended school on the CBS lot during filming and grew up surrounded by cast members who became extended family.

Everybody Loves Raymond

Sweeten played Ally Barone for the entire nine-season, 210-episode run of "Everybody Loves Raymond," from 1996 to 2005. As the only daughter in the Barone household, her character often appeared in storylines about childhood milestones, sibling rivalry, family dynamics, and the chaotic quirks of life with the overbearing Barone grandparents. She worked closely with stars Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, and Peter Boyle, and her natural comedic timing made her one of the show's standout child performers.

Her real-life twin brothers, Sawyer and Sullivan Sweeten, played her on-screen younger twin brothers, making the Barone children one of the rare TV sibling groups portrayed by real siblings. After the series ended, Sweeten appeared in reunion specials, cast interviews, and retrospective features celebrating the show's legacy.

After "Raymond"

Following the series finale, Sweeten continued acting in both television and film, taking roles in projects such as "American Splendor," "Eagle Eye," and various independent films. She also worked extensively in theater, appearing in Los Angeles stage productions and developing a passion for live performance and behind-the-scenes creative work. Sweeten has spoken openly about stepping back from the pressures of child stardom and focusing on building a healthier, more grounded adult life.