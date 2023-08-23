Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jul 22, 1998 (25 years old) Place of Birth: Arlington Gender: Female Height: 4 ft 11 in (1.51 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Madison Pettis' Net Worth

Madison Pettis is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Madison Pettis is best known for her roles on the television teen sitcoms "Cory in the House" and "Life with Boys." She has also voiced characters on numerous animated children's series, including Disney's "Phineas and Ferb," "Jake and the Never Land Pirates," and "The Lion Guard." Meanwhile, her film credits have included "The Game Plan," "Do You Believe?," "American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules," and "He's All That."

Early Life

Madison Pettis was born on July 22, 1998 in Arlington, Texas. She is of African-American descent through her father, and of French, Italian, and Irish descent through her mother.

Television Career

Pettis began her acting career as a child. In 2006, she appeared in episodes of "Barney & Friends," and was also in the pilot episode of the series "Jericho." Pettis had her first main role from 2007 to 2008, playing the US president's daughter, Sophie Martinez, on the Disney Channel teen sitcom "Cory in the House." A spinoff of "That's So Raven," the show also starred Kyle Massey, Jason Dolley, Maiara Walsh, and John D'Aquino. Pettis reprised her role as Sophie Martinez in a 2007 episode of the Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana." After that, she made a guest appearance on the science-fiction series "The 4400" and was in the NBC special "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa." In 2009, Pettis began to do voice acting with a recurring role on the Disney animated series "Phineas and Ferb"; she voiced the character Adyson Sweetwater until the show's end in 2015. Meanwhile, from 2011 to 2015, she voiced the main role of Izzy on the Disney Junior show "Jake and the Never Land Pirates."

From 2011 to 2013, Pettis played Allie Brooks, the best friend of Torri Webster's Tess Foster, on the Canadian teen sitcom "Life with Boys." She also had a recurring role on the Disney XD series "Lab Rats" from 2012 to 2015. After that, Pettis played the recurring role of Daria on the ABC Family drama series "The Fosters." She also appeared in an episode of the NBC series "Parenthood" and voiced the character Zuri in the Disney Channel animated television film "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar." Pettis continued voicing Zuri in the followup series, "The Lion Guard," which ran from 2016 to 2019. During the run of that show, she made guest appearances on the ABC sitcom "The Real O'Neals" and the NBC crime drama series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Pettis also lent her voice to episodes of the animated children's series "Sofia the First," "Fancy Nancy," and "Mickey and the Roadster Racers," all airing on Disney-branded channels.

Film Career

Pettis had her first major role on the big screen in the 2007 Disney family sports comedy "The Game Plan," playing the long-lost daughter of Dwayne Johnson's character, a football quarterback. She was subsequently in three films in 2008: the direct-to-video comedy horror fantasy "Mostly Ghostly," the drama "Seven Pounds," and the coming-of-age sports film "Free Style," in which she played the little sister of Corbin Bleu's main character. After those, Pettis appeared in a string of direct-to-video titles, including Disney's "The Search for Santa Paws," "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2," and "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta!"

In 2014, Pettis reprised her previous role as Tara Roland in the direct-to-video sequel film "Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?" The following year, she was part of the ensemble cast of the Christian drama "Do You Believe?" After a break from movies, she returned in 2020 to star as Annie in the direct-to-video sex comedy "American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules," the ninth overall installment in the "American Pie" franchise. Pettis subsequently played Alden Pierce in the 2021 teen romcom "He's All That," a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film "She's All That." It stars Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in the leading roles.

Other Media Appearances

In other media, Pettis starred as Tosh Bennett in the teen drama web series "Five Points," which aired on Facebook Watch from 2018 to 2019. She appeared alongside Hayley Kiyoko, Shad Moss, Nathaniel Potvin, and Jake Austin Walker, among many other actors.