Madeleine Stowe Net Worth:

What is Madeleine Stowe's Net Worth and Salary?

Madeleine Stowe is an American actress who has a net worth of $13 million. Stowe has established herself as one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood thanks to roles in movies like "12 Monkeys" and shows like "Revenge." She is also known for appearing in movies like "The Last of the Mohicans," "Short Cuts," and "Bad Girls." Although Stowe began her career by focusing on television work, she eventually earned much more notoriety thanks to her film roles. However, she essentially retired from film work in 2003 and focused her attention entirely on TV roles.

Stowe has won a number of honors and accolades over the years. In 1993, she won a National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress due to her performance in "Short Cuts." She was also recognized for her central role in the ABC series "Revenge," having been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2012.

Early Life

Madeleine Marie Stowe Mora was born on August 18th of 1958 in Los Angeles, California. Raised in Eagle Rock alongside two younger siblings, Madeleine grew up in an affluent family. Her father was a civil engineer, while her mother came from a prominent family in Costa Rica. On her mother's side, Stowe is related to a number of politicians, including several former presidents of Costa Rica. During her early years, Madeleine often helped her father deal with his multiple sclerosis.

Originally, Stowe was more enamored by music rather than performing arts. She took extensive piano lessons throughout her childhood and at one point aspired to become a concert pianist. However, it eventually became clear that her obsession with the piano was a means of escape, as she did not want to socialize with other children. When her famed piano teacher Sergei Tarnowsky died at the age of 92, Madeleine did a full 180 and threw herself into acting.

Career

During her college years, Stowe felt uninspired by her academic studies and instead engaged in volunteer community theatre in Beverly Hills. An agent saw her performances and immediately found her work in TV and film. By 1978, Stowe was appearing in her first TV show, "Baretta." She then continued to appear in shows like "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Barnaby Jones," and "Little House on the Prairie." In 1978, she also booked a leading role in a television film called "The Nativity."

By the 80s, Stowe was appearing in notable NBC miniseries such as "Beulah Land" and "The Gangster Chronicles." She joined Brian Benben in the latter, whom she would eventually marry. Throughout the 80s, she also continued to appear in TV films like "Amazons" and "Blood & Orchids."

Although Madeleine was a household name in the TV world by this point, she had yet to make her Hollywood breakthrough. That moment came in 1987, when she booked a role alongside Emilio Estevez in "Stakeout." The film took the top spot at the box office that year, and it led to further movie opportunities for Stowe. She then followed up with movies like "Worth Winning" and "Revenge" to finish off the 80s, working with established actors like Kevin Costner, Mark Harmon, and Jack Nicholson.

In the early 90s, she continued to focus on film work, appearing in movies like "Unlawful Entry" and "The Last of the Mohicans." The latter film earned her considerable praise from critics and grossed more than $75 million around the world. It was at this moment that she became one of the hottest new stars in Hollywood. She followed up with Robert Altman's "Short Cuts," a role that won her considerable praise once again.

In the mid-90s, she became known for movies like "Blink," "China Moon" and "Bad Girls." She also appeared in "12 Monkeys" during this period – a film that was universally lauded by critics while raking in more than $168 million on a budget of under $30 million. Madeleine was singled out for praise once again, earning a Saturn Award nomination. Despite being widely considered one of the most beautiful stars in Hollywood, Stowe decided to put her film career on pause in order to focus on her family life in 1996. This lasted for a couple of years, and then Madeleine bounced back with movies like "The Proposition," "Playing by Heart," "The General's Daughter," and "Imposter." Unfortunately, many of these films proved to be unsuccessful. In recent years, she has become better known for movies like "We Were Soldiers," "Avenging Angelo," and "Octane."

She also went back to television work during this period, most notably with "Revenge" in 2011. The series received widespread critical praise and earned her further praise. Once again, she was celebrated as one of the most beautiful people in the entertainment world. Weeks before the series' end, she expressed her desire to step away from the show.

Robbery

In 2016, it was revealed that Stowe had been robbed of $75,000 worth of jewelry in her own home. She reportedly awoke one night in her Los Angeles home to find a man rummaging through her possessions. This individual then pointed a gun at her and demanded that she hand over her valuable jewelry. Madeleine was apparently stark naked at the time. The suspect was later apprehended, and it was revealed that he had committed at least 15 other robberies.

Bad Luck

In 2011, it was reported that Stowe had suffered seriously bad luck when her car was completely crushed by a falling tree. Her Lexus SUV was completely totaled by a huge Oak tree that had apparently been weakened by a root fungus. Fortunately, Stowe was not actually inside the car when it was flattened – so maybe her luck isn't so bad after all!

Salaries

Madeleine eventually started earning substantial sums during her time on "Revenge." Her salary fluctuated throughout the series' run, but at one point she was earning $75,000 per episode. When you do the math, this works out to approximately $1.7 million per season.

Personal Life

She has been married to her husband, Brian Benben, since 1982. They have one daughter together.