Mädchen Amick Net Worth: Mädchen Amick is an American actress, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Amick is best known for playing Shelly Johnson on "Twin Peaks" (1990–1991; 2017) and Alice Smith on "Riverdale" (2017–present). Mädchen has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including the films "Sleepwalkers" (1992) and "Priest" (2011) and the television series "Central Park West" (1995–1996), "Fantasy Island" (1998–1999), "ER" (2004–2005), and "Witches of East End" (2013–2014). She has produced and directed two music videos – "Kings & Queens" (2016) by Mina Tobias (her daughter) and "Spoken" (2017) by Sly Beetz (her son) – and she directed the 2020 "Riverdale" episode "Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey." Amick earned a "Soap Opera Digest" Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress: Prime Time for "Twin Peaks" in 1991, and she received a Best Actress Saturn Award nomination from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for "Dream Lover" in 1995.

Early Life: Mädchen Amick was born Mädchen Elaina Amick on December 12, 1970, in Sparks, Nevada. Her mother, Judy, managed a medical office, and her father, Bill, was a musician. Amick's parents, who are both of partial German descent, wanted an unusual name for their daughter, and "Mädchen" is German for "girl." During her youth, Amick took dance lessons and learned to play several musical instruments. She attended Robert McQueen High School, but she dropped out in 1987 to pursue an acting and modeling career in Los Angeles at age 16.

Career: Mädchen made her television debut in a 1988 episode of the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," then she guest-starred on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1989) and appeared in the TV movies "Baywatch: Panic at Malibu Pier" (1989) and "I'm Dangerous Tonight" (1990) and the film "The Boyfriend School" (1990). Her big break came when director David Lynch cast her as waitress Shelly Johnson on the ABC series "Twin Peaks." Amick appeared in all 30 episodes of the series, and she reprised her role in the 1992 prequel film "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" and the 2017 Showtime revival (sometimes called "Twin Peaks: The Return"). Mädchen appeared in the 1991 film "The Borrower" and played Tanya Robertson in the 1992 Stephen King movie "Sleepwalkers," then she co-starred with James Spader in 1993's "Dream Lover" and with Dana Carvey, Jon Lovitz, and Nicolas Cage in 1994's "Trapped in Paradise." From 1995 to 1996, Amick starred as Carrie Fairchild on the CBS series "Central Park West," and she played Ariel on the ABC "Fantasy Island" reboot from 1998 to 1999. Around this time, she also appeared in the films "French Exit" (1995) and "Bombshell" (1997) and guest-starred on three episodes of "Dawson's Creek" (1999).

In the early 2000s, Mädchen appeared in the films "The List" (2000), "Italian Ties" (2001), "Scenes of the Crime" (2001), and "Global Effect" (2002), the TV movies "Hangman" (2001) and "The Rats" (2002), and the television series "Gilmore Girls" (2002–2003), "Queens Supreme" (2003), "Wild Card" (2003), and "Ed" (2003). From 2004 to 2005, she played Wendall Meade on 10 episodes of the NBC medical drama "ER," and she starred on Freddie Prinze Jr.'s ABC sitcom "Freddie" from 2005 to 2006. Amick guest-starred on "Jake in Progress" (2005), the "Friends" spinoff "Joey" (2005), "Law & Order" (2006), and "Kidnapped" (2006–2007), and she played Natalie Holden on the short-lived CBS musical mystery drama "Viva Laughlin" in 2007. She appeared in the 2005 television film "Lies and Deception" and the 2007 documentary "A Slice of Lynch," and in 2008, she played Duchess Catherine Beaton on four episodes of "Gossip Girl" and Janie Jones on five episodes of "Californication." Mädchen co-starred with Christian Slater on the 2008 NBC drama "My Own Worst Enemy" and had a recurring role as Danielle Marchetti on "Damages" in 2010. She guest-starred on "CSI: NY" (2010), "White Collar" (2011), "Psych" (2012), "Beauty & the Beast" (2012), "In Plain Sight" (2012), and "Mad Men" (2012), and she appeared in the 2011 post-apocalyptic vampire film "Priest."

From 2013 to 2014, Amick guest-starred on three episodes of "Longmire" and played witch Wendy Beauchamp on the Lifetime series "Witches of East End," which was based on a Melissa de la Cruz novel of the same name. She appeared in three episodes of "American Horror Story: Hotel" in 2015, and she guest-starred on "Second Chance" (2016) and "Love" (2016–2017) and starred in the short film "Grannie" (2017). Since 2017, Mädchen has played Alice Smith, the mother of Betty Cooper, on "Riverdale," which features the characters of Archie Comics. Her character was known as Alice Cooper at the beginning of the series, but she wisely went back to her maiden name after discovering that her husband was a serial killer. Amick showed off her vocal talents in the episode "Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember," in which Alice was cast as Margaret White in Riverdale High's ill-fated production of "Carrie the Musical," and she sang again in the "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"-inspired episode "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town."

Personal Life: Mädchen married David Alexis on December 16, 1995. The couple welcomed son Sylvester on July 5, 1992, and daughter Mina on September 2, 1993. Mina is a musician, and in 2018, she released the single "Freedom" with an accompanying music video that pays homage to "Twin Peaks." In 2018, Amick was honored at the Fourth Annual Television Industry Advocacy Awards for her work with The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City, an organization dedicated to helping "individuals and families affected by mental illness build better lives through education, support and advocacy."