Last Updated: June 13, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Dec 28, 1989 (35 years old)
Birthplace:
Charleston
Gender:
Female
Height:
4 ft 11 in (1.52 m)
Profession:
Actor
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Mackenzie Rosman's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Rise To Fame On "7th Heaven"
  4. Film And Television Roles
  5. Equestrian Passion And Philanthropy
  6. Recent Activities And Family Life

What is Mackenzie Rosman's net worth?

Mackenzie Rosman is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Mackenzie Rosman is best known for portraying Ruthie Camden on the long-running family drama "7th Heaven." She began her acting career in commercials at age four and landed the role that would define her in 1996. Through 11 seasons, she grew up on screen, delivering a beloved portrayal of the youngest Camden child. Beyond television, she has appeared in indie and horror projects, launched a successful equestrian career, and invested deeply in philanthropic causes, especially raising awareness for cystic fibrosis. In 2022, she welcomed her first child, continuing to balance family life, creative pursuits, and advocacy with grace.

Early Life and Education

Mackenzie Lyn Rosman was born on December 28, 1989, in Charleston, South Carolina. When she was about three, her parents divorced, and she moved with her mother and brother to Los Angeles. She has a younger brother, Chandler, and a late stepsister, Katelyn Salmont, who suffered from cystic fibrosis and passed away in 2008. Mackenzie graduated from Valencia High School in California in May 2007.

Rise to Fame on "7th Heaven"

Rosman's big break came in early 1996 when, at just six years old, she auditioned for Aaron Spelling's series "7th Heaven" and impressed producers by confidently introducing herself to everyone in the room. Cast as Ruthie Camden, she became a central figure on the show, appearing in over 200 episodes between 1996 and 2007. Her performance earned praise for its charm and maturity, helping her grow up alongside a generation of viewers.

Getty Images

Film and Television Roles

While best known for "7th Heaven," Rosman also took on film and TV roles during and after the show's run. She appeared in the drama film "Gideon" (1999) with Charlton Heston and Christopher Lambert and later starred in several horror and indie films including "The Tomb" (2009), "Fading of the Cries" (2011), "Beneath" (2013), and "Ghost Shark" (2013). On television, she played Zoe Hamilton in four episodes of "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," a role that reconnected her with a teen audience.

Equestrian Passion and Philanthropy

Off screen, Rosman is a dedicated equestrian, regularly competing in show jumping and maintaining a close bond with her horse, Mentos Junior. She is also known for her commitment to charitable causes, particularly related to cystic fibrosis in honor of her late stepsister. She has worked with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, served as an ambassador for Childhelp Inc., and taken on the role of national honorary chair of CureFinders to support awareness and research.

Recent Activities and Family Life

In April 2024, Rosman reunited with former co-stars Beverley Mitchell and David Gallagher to launch the podcast "Catching Up with the Camdens," a nostalgic series revisiting episodes of "7th Heaven" and sharing behind-the-scenes stories. In March 2022, she gave birth to her daughter, Ophelia Katelyn, and now resides in Maryland, where she continues to balance parenting with equestrian pursuits and selective creative projects.

