Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Mar 22, 1935 (88 years old) Birthplace: Ogdensburg Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare M. Emmet Walsh's Net Worth

What is M. Emmet Walsh's Net Worth?

M. Emmet Walsh is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. M. Emmet Walsh has appeared in over 200 films and television series including "Christmas with the Kranks," "Blood Simple," "Straight Time," "Midnight Cowboy," "Reds," "Knives Out," "My Best Friend's Wedding," and "Ordinary People," among many others.

Early Life

Michael Emmet Walsh was born on March 22, 1935 in Ogdensburg, New York to parents Agnes Katharine and Harry Maurice Walsh, Sr. His father worked as a customs agent. He is of Irish descent. The family moved from New York and Walsh was raised in Swanton, Vermont, a rural part of the state. After high school, he attended Clarkson University and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Career

Walsh has had a successful acting career in both television and film. However, Walsh did not begin his acting career until 1968 when he landed the role of Jason Randall in several episodes of the television series "The Doctors." In 1969, he had roles in three films – "Alice's Restaurant," "Midnight Cowboy," and "Stiletto" – though some of these early roles were uncredited. He also appeared in an episode of "N.Y.P.D."

Walsh's career really took off during the 1970s. In terms of television, he landed guest-starring roles in shows like "Arnie," "Julie," "All in the Family," "Ironside," "Bonanza," and "Nichols." He also appeared in 11 episodes of "The Sandy Duncan Show" in 1972, which was his longest recurring role to date. In terms of films around this time, he appeared in "Little Big Man," "The Traveling Executioner," "They Might Be Giants," "Escape from the Planet of the Ages," and "Get to Know Your Rabbit."

In 1973, he had roles in the films "Kid Blue" and "Serpico." The following year, he appeared in "The Gambler" and then in "At Long Last Love," "Crime Club," and "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" in 1975. He also appeared in episodes of "McMillan & Wife" and "Amy Prentiss." He also had roles in the films "The Rockford Files," "Sarah T. – Portrait of a Teenage Alcoholic," and "The Waltons." The next year, in 1976, he appeared in "Bound for Glory," "Nickelodeon," and "Mikey and Nicky." He additionally had roles in "Starsky and Hutch," "Gibbsville," and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

Throughout the rest of the 1970s, Walsh appeared in "Superdome," "James at 15," "The French Atlantic Affair," "The Gift," and "No Other Love." In terms of film, he had roles in "Slap Shot," "Airport '77," "Straight Time," "The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh," and "The Jerk."

In the 1980s, Walsh continued experiencing success in his acting career. In the early part of the decade, he had roles in films like "Brubaker," "Raise the Titanic," "Ordinary People," "Back Roads," "Reds," "Cannery Row," "The Escape Artist," Blade Runner," "Fast-Walking," "Silkwood," "Grandview, USA," "Scandalous," and "Blood Simple," and "The Pope of Greenwich Village." He also made television appearances in shows like "East of Eden," "Little House on the Prairie," "AfterMASH," and "ABC Afterschool Special."

In 1985, he appeared in the shows "The Twilight Zone" and "ABC Weekend Special." The following year, he appeared in a couple of television films – "The Right of the People," "Resting Place," and "The Deliberate Stranger." He also had roles in the films "Fletch," "Wildcats," "Critters," "The Best of Times," and "Back to School." Throughout the rest of the 1980s, he landed roles in films like "Raising Arizona," "No Man's Land," War Party," "Red Scorpion," "Catch Me If You Can," "Thunderground," and "Chattahoochee," among others. Additionally, he landed a recurring role on "Unsub" in 1989 and also appeared in the miniseries "Murder Ordained."

In 1990, he voiced various characters in "The Civil War." He also made appearances in shows like "The Jackie Thomas Show," "Home Improvement," "The Outer Limits," "Early Edition," "Tracey Takes On…," "The X-Files," and "The Wild Thornberrys." In 1999, he landed a recurring voice role in "Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot." He voiced the character of Mack until 2001.

In 2000, he appeared as Judge Pike in the film "Poor White Trash." The following year, he appeared in "Christmas in the Clouds." Some of the other films he appeared in over the next few years include "Snow Dogs," "Christmas with the Kranks," "Racing Stripes," and "Man in the Chair." He also had roles in shows like "Charlie Lawrence," "The Mind of the Married Man," "The Guardian," and "Til Death," among others.

In 2010, he began voicing the character of Olaf in the series "Pound Puppies." His voice appears in 46 episodes of the show through 2013. Over the next few years, he also had roles in shows like "Army Wives," "Damages," "Adventure Time," "Empire," "Sneaky Peat," "The Righteous Gemstones," and "American Gigolo."

In terms of his later film career, he appeared in "Chasing 3000" in 2010. He went on to land roles in films like "The Odd Life of Timothy Green," "Arthur Newman," "Calvary," Boiling Pot," "The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power," "Shifting Gears," "Change in the Air," "Faith, Hope & love," "Knives Out," and "The Mimic." In 2022, he had roles in the films "A Little White Law," "Dotty & Soul," and "The Immaculate Room."

Personal Life

Walsh has always been very private about his personal life. He has never been publicly romantically connected to a partner and is not known to have any children. Some rumors swirled in 2014 that he was secretly married but no details have ever been confirmed.