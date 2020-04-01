Luke Macfarlane Net Worth:

Luke Macfarlane is a Canadian actor and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for starring on the TV series Brothers & Sisters and Killjoys.

Luke Macfarlane was born in London, Ontario, Canada in January 1980. He graduated from the Juilliard School. Macfarlane had a recurring role as Stuart DeBarge on the television series Tanner on Tanner in 2004. In 2005 he starred as Pvt. Frank "Dim" Dumphy on the TV series Over There. Luke Macfarlane starred as Scotty Wandell on the series Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2011. He starred as Jason Howell on the television series Satisfaction in 2013. Macfarlane starred as Chaplain Hopkins on the TV series Mercy Street from 2016 to 2017 and as Rick Lincoln on the series The Night Shift from 2014 to 2017. From 2015 to 2019 he starred as D'avin Jaqobis on the television series Killjoys.