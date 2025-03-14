What is Luke Hemsworth's Net Worth?

Luke Hemsworth is an Australian actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Luke Hemsworth is known for his roles in the television series "Neighbours" and "Westworld." He has also acted in many films, including "The Reckoning," "The Anomaly," "Encounter," and "Land of Bad." Luke Hemsworth is the older brother of actors Chris and Liam.

Early Life and Education

Luke Hemsworth was born on November 5, 1980 in Melbourne, Australia as the eldest son of Leonie and Craig, who worked in child protection services. His younger brothers are Chris and Liam, both of whom also became actors. The Hemsworth brothers have Dutch, German, Irish, Scottish, and English ancestry, and were partially raised in the Australian Outback. Hemsworth later trained as an actor at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney.

Television Career

Hemsworth had his first major acting role in 2002, playing footballer Nathan Tyson on the long-running Australian soap opera "Neighbours." The following year, he had a guest role on the children's show "The Saddle Club." In 2004, Hemsworth appeared in two episodes of the police drama series "Blue Heelers," and in 2005 he was in three episodes of "Last Man Standing" and one episode of "All Saints." Following a guest role on "Satisfaction" in 2007, Hemsworth returned to "Neighbours" in 2008 to play the role of John Carter for three episodes. Also that year, he appeared in an episode of the children's series "The Elephant Princess." In 2009, Hemsworth had guest roles on "Carla Cametti PD" and "Tangle." After a short break, he returned to the small screen in 2011 with a guest role on the comedy show "The Bazura Project."

In 2012, Hemsworth played Gregory 'Shadow' Campbell in the miniseries "Bikie Wars: Brothers in Arms," a fictionalized account of the Milperra Massacre between rival biker gangs in 1984. He also had a guest role on "Winners & Losers" in 2012. Hemsworth landed his biggest television role yet in 2016, when he was cast as head of security Ashley Stubbs in the HBO dystopian science-fiction series "Westworld," based on the film of the same name. He played the character for all four seasons of the show through 2022. Meanwhile, in 2021, Hemsworth played the guest role of Coach Erickson on the sitcom "Young Rock." Four years later, he had a recurring role in the second season of the black comedy crime series "Deadloch," on Amazon Prime Video. Hemsworth went on to have a recurring role in another Amazon Prime Video series, "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf."

Film Career

Hemsworth made his debut on the big screen in the 2014 Australian crime thriller "The Reckoning." Later that year, he appeared in the British science-fiction action film "The Anomaly" and the black comedy thriller "Kill Me Three Times." In 2015, Hemsworth was in the science-fiction film "Infini," written and directed by Shane Abbess and starring Daniel MacPherson. Two years later, Hemsworth starred in the Western "Hickok," portraying the titular gunslinging folk hero known as Wild Bill. He also had a cameo in the Marvel superhero film "Thor: Ragnarok," starring his brother Chris. Hemsworth went on to appear in three films in 2018: the fantasy "We Are Boats," the thriller "River Runs Red," and the science-fiction film "Encounter."

In 2019, Hemsworth starred in the crime thriller "Crypto." The next year, he starred opposite Maggie Q in the horror film "Death of Me" and had a cameo as himself in the Australian comedy "The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee." In 2021, Hemsworth had a supporting role in the thriller "Asking for It." He was in two films in 2022, making a cameo appearance in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and starring opposite Rasmus King in "Bosch & Rockit." Hemsworth went on to appear in Taika Waititi's 2023 sports dramedy "Next Goal Wins," based on the documentary of the same name about the American Samoa men's national football team. After that, he starred in three action thrillers: "Bad Hombres," "Land of Bad," and "Gunner." Among his other credits are the horror film "Ithaqua" and the war film "The 34th Battalion."

Personal Life

With his wife Samantha, whom he married in 2007, Hemsworth has three daughters named Holly, Ella, and Harper.