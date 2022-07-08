What Is Lukas Haas' Net Worth and Salary?

Lukas Haas is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $8 million. Haas began acting as a child and co-starred with Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis in the 1985 film "Witness" at the age of 8. Lukas has more than 90 acting credits to his name, including the films "Lady in White" (1988), "Leap of Faith" (1992), "Everyone Says I Love You" (1996), "Mars Attacks!" (1996), "Alpha Dog" (2006), "Inception" (2010), "Red Riding Hood" (2011), "Jobs" (2013), and "The Revenant" (2015), the TV movie "The Ryan White Story" (1989), and the television series "Criminal Minds" (2005), "24" (2005), "Dirt" (2007), "Entourage" (2008), and "Touch" (2013).

He has also appeared in the music videos "My Chemical Romance: Welcome to the Black Parade" (2006), OutKast: Roses" (2006), "UGK: International Players Anthem (I Choose You)" (2007), and "Death Cab for Cutie: Cath…" (2008), and he voiced Marcus Rover on "Heavy Gear: The Animated Series" (2001–2002). Haas plays drums and piano for the band The Rogues, and he has served as a composer on film soundtracks such as "Last Days" (2005) and "Breakfast of Champions" (1999). He released a self-titled solo EP in 2008, and he has been a guest musician on albums by Macy Gray and Jet. Lukas was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in 2010.

Early Life

Lukas Haas was born Lukas Daniel Haas on April 16, 1976, in West Hollywood, California. Lukas is the son of American author Emily Tracy and German artist Berthold Haas. His twin brothers, Nikolai and Simon, are both designers.

Career

When Haas was 5 years old, he was discovered by casting director Margery Simkin in his kindergarten class. He made his film debut in 1983's "Testament," then he guest-starred on "Jessie" (1984), "Trapper John, M.D." (1984), "Amazing Stories" (1985), and "The Twilight Zone" (1986) and appeared in the TV movies "Love Thy Neighbor" (1984), "Brothers-in-Law" (1985), and "Shattered Spirits" (1986). In 1985, he played an Amish boy who witnesses a murder in the crime thriller "Witness," which grossed $116.1 million against a $12 million budget. Lukas then appeared in the films "Solarbabies" (1986), "Lady in White" (1988), "The Wizard of Loneliness" (1988), "See You in the Morning" (1989), and "Music Box" (1989) and played the lead role in the based-on-a-true-story TV movie "The Ryan White Story," which was about an Indiana teenager who contracted HIV from a contaminated blood treatment. In 1998, Haas appeared in a Lincoln Center production of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot." In the '90s, he guest-starred on "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" (1993) and "Tales of the Wild" (1995) and appeared in the TV movies "The Perfect Tribute" (1991), "Warrior Spirit" (1994), and "David and Lisa" (1998).

Lukas co-starred with Steve Martin in "Leap of Faith" (1992), starred in the Woody Allen-directed musical film "Everyone Says I Love You" (1996), and helped save the world from Martians in Tim Burton's "Mars Attacks!" (1996). Around this time, he also appeared in the films "Convicts" (1991), "Rambling Rose" (1991), "Alan & Naomi" (1992), "Boys" (1996), "Johns" (1996), "Kiss & Tell" (1997), "In Quiet Night" (1998), and "Breakfast of Champions" (1999). In 2000, Haas narrated the film "Running Free," then he had a cameo as himself in 2001's "Zoolander." He appeared in the films "The Pearl" (2001), "Long Time Dead" (2002), "Bookies" (2003), "Last Days" (2005), "Dingle, Barry" (2005), "Material Girls" (2006), "The Darwin Awards" (2006), "The Tripper" (2006), and "While She Was Out" (2008), and he co-starred with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the neo-noir mystery "Brick" (2005) and with Emile Hirsch, Justin Timberlake, Sharon Stone, and Bruce Willis in the crime drama "Alpha Dog" (2006).

Lukas guest-starred on "Son of the Beach" (2001), "The Twilight Zone" (2002), "Criminal Minds" (2005), "Dirt" (2007), and "Entourage" (2008), and he had a recurring role as Andrew Paige on "24" (2005). He appeared in "Inception" (2010), "Lincoln" (2012), and "The Revenant" (2015), which all earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, and he portrayed Daniel Kottke, one of the first Apple employees, in "Jobs" (2013). Haas appeared in "Red Riding Hood" (2011), "Crazy Eyes" (2011), "Contraband" (2012), "Meth Head" (2013), "Pawn Shop Chronicles" (2013), "Transcendence" (2014), and "Dark Was the Night" (2014), and in 2013, he starred as Calvin Norburg on the Fox drama "Touch" alongside Kiefer Sutherland. In recent years, Lukas has appeared in the films "Widows" (2018), "The Violent Heart" (2020), and "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021), and he portrayed astronaut Michael Collins in the biographical drama "First Man" (2018). In June 2021, it was announced that Haas would be co-starring with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the period drama "Babylon."

Personal Life

Lukas is good friends with Leonardo DiCaprio, and the two appeared together in "Inception" and "The Revenant." Haas has been a fan of the Beatles since childhood, and he has said, "One day when I was like 9, I heard the Beatles on the radio, and I asked my dad who they were. He told me they were the best band in the world, and I became obsessed. He started giving me their albums in sequential order, and I listened to them – and only them – until I was probably in high school." In 2015, he posted a photo of himself with Paul McCartney on Instagram and captioned it "#tbt getting to meet my hero."

Awards and Nominations

Haas was nominated for six Young Artist Awards, winning Best Young Actor in a Special, Pilot, Movie of the Week or Mini-Series for "A Place at the Table" (1989), Best Young Actor in a Horror or Mystery Motion Picture for "Lady in White" (1989), and Best Young Actor Starring in a TV Movie for "The Perfect Tribute" (1992). His other nominations were for Best Starring Performance by a Young Actor – Motion Picture for "Witness" (1986), Best Young Actor Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "Music Box" (1990), and Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture for "Rambling Rose" (1992). Lukas won the President Award for Star on the Horizon at the 1999 Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival, and in 2013, he was named Best Actor for "Meth Head" at FilmOut San Diego and Atlanta's Out on Film festival. He has earned Saturn Award nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for "Lady in White" in 1990 and "Mars Attacks!" in 1997, and in 2019, Haas and his "Widows" co-stars shared a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast. The "Inception" cast earned Best Ensemble nominations from the Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards (2010), Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards (2010), and Central Ohio Film Critics Association (2011).