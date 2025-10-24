What is Lukas Gage's net worth?

Lukas Gage is an American actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Lukas Gage is known for his fearless performances in provocative roles and his candid public persona. He first gained attention with scene-stealing turns in hit television series like "Euphoria," "The White Lotus," and "You," where his comedic timing and emotional depth made him one of the standout young actors of his generation. Over time, Gage has become equally known for his unfiltered honesty about topics such as mental health, sexuality, and the pressures of Hollywood fame. In 2025, he released his memoir "I Wrote This for Attention," a raw, darkly funny exploration of his career, his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder, and his short-lived marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Early Life

Lukas Gage was born on May 28, 1995, in San Diego, California, and raised in the nearby coastal town of Encinitas. From an early age, he showed a strong interest in performance, attending film camps every summer and appearing in local theater productions and commercials. He attended San Dieguito Academy before briefly enrolling at the University of Oregon, ultimately dropping out to pursue acting full-time in Los Angeles.

Career

Gage began his professional acting career in the early 2010s, appearing in small roles on shows like "Enlightened," "The Finder," and "Modern Family." His first substantial recurring role came in the AwesomenessTV thriller series "T@gged," which ran from 2016 to 2018. Over the next several years, he steadily built a reputation as a versatile and fearless performer with parts in "American Vandal," "Assassination Nation," and the hit HBO series "Euphoria," where he appeared opposite Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

In 2021, Gage's breakthrough came with his performance in the first season of HBO's "The White Lotus." Playing Dillon, a resort employee entangled in one of the show's most talked-about scenes, he became a pop culture fixture. He later joined the cast of Netflix's thriller series "You," further solidifying his reputation for taking risks on screen. Gage has also appeared in the films "Moonshot," "Down Low," and "Smile 2," and in 2025 he starred in the sci-fi thriller "Companion."

"I Wrote This for Attention"

In 2025, Gage published his memoir "I Wrote This for Attention," released by Simon & Schuster. The book dives into his upbringing, his years in Hollywood, his mental health struggles, and his search for identity both personally and professionally. Gage writes candidly about his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder and describes periods of impulsive decision-making that affected his personal life and relationships. Critics praised the memoir for its humor, vulnerability, and refusal to conform to celebrity memoir conventions.

Marriage to Chris Appleton

In early 2023, Gage began dating celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Their whirlwind romance quickly drew public attention, and they became engaged just weeks later. The couple married in April 2023 in a lavish Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian and serenaded by Shania Twain. However, Appleton filed for divorce in November 2023 after only six months of marriage.

Since the divorce, Gage has said there is no ongoing communication with Appleton but expressed goodwill toward his ex, saying, "I wish him well."

Public Image and Impact

Beyond his acting, Gage has earned praise for challenging Hollywood norms around masculinity and sexuality. He went viral in 2020 after a leaked Zoom audition showed a director mocking his apartment, leading to widespread sympathy and support from fans and fellow actors. Gage has since used his platform to advocate for authenticity, mental health awareness, and the importance of not labeling one's sexuality for public approval.

Through both his performances and personal candor, Lukas Gage has emerged as one of Hollywood's most refreshingly self-aware and daring young talents—a performer whose career continues to blur the line between art, vulnerability, and rebellion.