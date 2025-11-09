What is Lucy DeCoutere's Net Worth?

Lucy DeCoutere is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Lucy DeCoutere is best known for playing Lucy, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Ricky, on the cult hit mockumentary comedy series "Trailer Park Boys." DeCoutere appeared in the show from its inception in 2001 through multiple seasons, films, and live specials, becoming a fan-favorite character known for her tough, sarcastic personality and memorable chemistry with the rest of the Sunnyvale Trailer Park cast. Outside of acting, DeCoutere served for many years as an officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force and later became known for her advocacy on issues of consent and women's rights.

Early Life and Education

Lucy DeCoutere was born on September 5, 1970, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and was raised in Nova Scotia. She developed an interest in performance and the arts at an early age. After completing her secondary education, DeCoutere attended the University of Toronto, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and later completed a master's degree. Before pursuing acting full-time, she worked in education and leadership roles, developing the discipline and confidence that would later serve her both on screen and in the military.

Acting Career

DeCoutere began her professional acting career in the late 1990s, appearing in Canadian television productions and short films. Her breakthrough came in 2001 when she joined the cast of "Trailer Park Boys," created by Mike Clattenburg. Her character, simply named Lucy, was introduced as Ricky's girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Trinity. She starred alongside Robb Wells (Ricky), John Paul Tremblay (Julian), Mike Smith (Bubbles), Patrick Roach (Randy), and John Dunsworth (Jim Lahey). Over the show's long run, DeCoutere's character became a central part of the Sunnyvale ensemble, known for her wit, resilience, and often volatile relationships with the other residents.

She appeared in the show's original seven-season run on Showcase from 2001 to 2007, and reprised her role in the feature films "Trailer Park Boys: The Movie" (2006) and "Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day" (2009). DeCoutere also appeared in numerous live "Trailer Park Boys" specials and events as the franchise grew internationally.

In 2016, DeCoutere announced her departure from the series following controversy surrounding her co-star Mike Smith's brief arrest (charges that were later dropped). Though she stepped away from the franchise, her performance remains a beloved part of the show's history, and she is widely regarded as one of the defining female voices in the "Trailer Park Boys" universe.

Military Career

Parallel to her acting work, Lucy DeCoutere built a distinguished career in the Canadian Armed Forces. She joined the Royal Canadian Air Force, where she rose to the rank of captain. Her military service involved leadership and training roles, and she was stationed at various bases across Canada. DeCoutere's ability to balance an entertainment career with her duties in uniform made her a unique figure in Canadian pop culture—a working actress who was also a serving officer.

Personal Life and Advocacy

DeCoutere gained national attention in 2014 when she publicly came forward as one of several women accusing Canadian broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi of sexual assault. Her decision to identify herself and testify in court became a landmark moment in Canada's conversation about consent and sexual violence. Though Ghomeshi was later acquitted, DeCoutere's courage in speaking out was widely recognized as a turning point in public discourse on the issue.

Since then, she has continued to advocate for survivors and has spoken publicly about accountability, resilience, and women's empowerment.