Last Updated: February 8, 2025
  1. What Is Lucy Davis's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Background
  3. Breakthrough With "The Office"
  4. Film And Television
  5. Personal Life And Health Challenges
  6. Continued Success And Advocacy

What is Lucy Davis's Net Worth?

Lucy Davis is an English actress who has a net worth of $4 million.

Lucy Clare Davis, born on February 17, 1973, in Solihull, West Midlands, England, is a distinguished English actress renowned for her versatile roles across television and film. She first garnered widespread acclaim for portraying Dawn Tinsley in the BBC's acclaimed comedy series "The Office" (2001–2003). Throughout her career, Davis has showcased her comedic and dramatic talents in various projects, including the horror-comedy film "Shaun of the Dead" (2004), the superhero blockbuster "Wonder Woman" (2017), and the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (2018–2020). Her dynamic performances have solidified her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Background

Lucy Davis is the daughter of comedian and actor Jasper Carrott (born Robert Davis) and Hazel Jackson. Growing up in a family immersed in the performing arts, Davis developed an early interest in acting. She pursued her passion by studying at The Sixth Form College, Solihull, where she honed her craft before embarking on a professional acting career.

Breakthrough with "The Office"

Davis's breakthrough role came in 2001 when she was cast as Dawn Tinsley, the receptionist in the Ricky Gervais' mockumentary-style sitcom "The Office." Her portrayal of Dawn, a character marked by her subtle humor and relatable struggles, resonated with audiences and critics alike. The show's success not only elevated Davis's profile but also contributed to the series becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Film and Television

Following her success in "The Office," Davis expanded her repertoire with a variety of roles:

  • Film Appearances: In 2004, she played Dianne in the cult classic "Shaun of the Dead," showcasing her comedic timing in the horror-comedy genre. She later portrayed Etta Candy, the spirited secretary to Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, in "Wonder Woman" (2017), marking the first live-action cinematic portrayal of the character.
  • Television Projects: Davis appeared in several television series, including "Black Books" (2004), "Ugly Betty" (2006), and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006–2007). From 2018 to 2020, she starred as Hilda Spellman in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," bringing depth and warmth to the beloved aunt of the titular character.

Personal Life and Health Challenges

In her personal life, Davis has faced significant health challenges. In 1997, she underwent a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with kidney failure; her mother, Hazel, was the donor. She has also managed type 1 diabetes and has been open about her experiences, aiming to raise awareness and support for others facing similar health issues.

Davis married Welsh actor Owain Yeoman on December 9, 2006, at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. The couple separated in January 2011 and later divorced.

Continued Success and Advocacy

Throughout her career, Lucy Davis has demonstrated a commitment to diverse and challenging roles, continually evolving as an actress. Beyond her on-screen work, she has been involved in various charitable endeavors, including serving as an ambassador for Kidney Research UK. Her resilience in the face of personal health challenges and her dedication to her craft have made her an inspiring figure in the entertainment industry.

