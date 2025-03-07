Last Updated: March 7, 2025
What Is Lucy Boynton's Net Worth?

Lucy Boynton is a British–American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Lucy Boynton is best known for roles such as Mary Austin in the film "Bohemian Rhapsody" (2018), Allison Adams on the Netflix psychological thriller "Gypsy" (2017), Astrid Sloan on the Netflix comedy-drama "The Politician" (2019–2020), Jean Courtney on the ITV spy thriller "The Ipcress File" (2022), and Lady Frankie Derwent on the BritBox mystery miniseries "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" (2022). Boynton has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Miss Potter" (2006), "Sing Street" (2016), "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House" (2016), "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017), "Chevalier" (2022), and 'Barbie" (2023) and the miniseries "Sense & Sensibility" (2008) and "Life in Squares" (2015).

Early Life

Lucy Boynton was born Lucy Christabel Boynton on January 17, 1994, in New York City. She is the daughter of English journalists Adrianne Pielou and Graham Boynton, and she has an older sister named Emma-Louise. Lucy grew up in southeast London and holds dual citizenship between the U.K. and the U.S. When Boynton was 10 years old, she realized that she wanted to be an actress thanks to her "brilliant drama teacher, Helen Kay." In a 2017 interview with "You" magazine, she stated, "She taught us that acting was not playing pretend; it was understanding the human mind and why people function as they do. And that you act with your eyes – I found it fascinating that you could become another human through something so minute." Lucy studied at the London private schools Blackheath High School and James Allen's Girls' School.

Career

Boynton made her professional acting debut at the age of 12 as young Beatrix Potter in the 2006 film "Miss Potter." She landed the role after a casting director sat in on her drama class and asked her to audition. After members of a test screening audience responded positively to Lucy's performance, extra scenes were written for her. She has said that the first day of filming "Miss Potter" was "the best day of [her] life," and she earned a Young Artist Award nomination for her performance. Next, Boynton appeared in the TV movies "Ballet Shoes" (2007) and "Mo" (2010) and played Margaret Dashwood in the 2008 miniseries "Sense & Sensibility." She guest-starred on "Lewis" (2011), "Borgia" (2011; 2014), "Endeavour" (2014), and "Law & Order: UK" (2014), and she portrayed British writer/artist Angelica Bell in the 2015 miniseries "Life in Squares." Lucy appeared in the films "Copperhead" (2013), "The Blackcoat's Daughter" (2015), "Sing Street" (2016), "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House" (2016), "Don't Knock Twice" (2016), "Rebel in the Rye" (2017), "Let Me Go" (2017), and "Apostle" (2018), and she co-starred with Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, and Judi Dench in 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express." That year she also starred as Allison Adams on the Netflix series "Gypsy."

In 2018, Boynton played Mary Austin, the former fiancée of Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) in the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." The film grossed $910.8 million at the box office and won four Academy Awards and two BAFTA Awards. From 2019 to 2020, Lucy starred as Astrid Sloan on the Ryan Murphy Netflix series "The Politician," then she appeared in the films "Locked Down" (2021), "Chevalier" (2022), "The Pale Blue Eye" (2022), "Barbie" (2023), and "The Greatest Hits" (2023). In 2022, she played Lady Frankie Derwent in the BritBox miniseries "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" and Jean Courtney on ITV's "The Ipcress File." In 2025, Boynton starred in the title role in the ITVX miniseries "A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story."

Getty

Personal Life

From 2017 to 2023, Lucy dated her "Bohemian Rhapsody" co-star Rami Malek. After they split up, she began a relationship with Murdo Mitchell, a Scottish musician. Though Boynton has described herself as "painfully British," she told "You" magazine, "I divide my time between London, Los Angeles and New York now, and I feel I belong in all of them, partly because I sort of feel American."

Awards and Nominations

In 2007, Boynton earned a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actress for "Miss Potter." In 2017, she received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance: Female for "Sing Street," and the "Let Me Go" cast won a Jury Award for Best Ensemble at the Bentonville Film Festival. In 2019, Lucy and her "Bohemian Rhapsody" co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. In 2022, Boynton was honored with the Prix du Nouvel Hollywood at the Deauville Film Festival.

