Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$150 Thousand
Gender:
Female
Profession:
Actor
  1. What Is Love Majewski's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Relationships And Life Around Organized Crime
  4. Violence And Reputation
  5. Reality TV And "Mob Wives"
  6. Career And Life After Reality TV
Last Updated: April 22, 2026

What is Love Majewski's net worth?

Love Majewski is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $150 thousand.

Love Majewski gained national attention for her brief but explosive appearance on VH1's "Mob Wives." Known for her unpredictable temperament and deeply entangled relationships with high-profile criminals, Love stood out even among a cast defined by drama and volatility. Unlike several of her co-stars who were born into organized crime families, she was drawn into that world through a series of intense and often dangerous romantic relationships. Before joining "Mob Wives," she appeared on Investigation Discovery's "I Married a Mobster," where she detailed her past involvement with notorious figures tied to the Bonanno crime family and other criminal enterprises. Though her time on reality television was short-lived, it cemented her reputation as one of the most unpredictable personalities in the franchise. Outside of TV, Love has maintained a steady career as a licensed cosmetologist and professional makeup artist, eventually launching her own cosmetics brand, Veritas Cosmetics. In recent years, she has stepped away from the spotlight, choosing a quieter life focused on her work and personal stability.

Early Life

Love Majewski was born on November 27, 1971, in New York. She was raised in and around Staten Island and Brooklyn, environments heavily influenced by street culture and organized crime. Unlike castmates who came from established mob families, Love was not connected by blood but instead gravitated toward the lifestyle at a young age.

She has described her upbringing as tough and often chaotic, requiring her to develop a strong, defensive personality early on. Fiercely protective of her family, particularly her mother, Love learned to navigate a world where survival often depended on toughness and loyalty.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Relationships and Life Around Organized Crime

Much of Love's notoriety stems from her long history of relationships with dangerous men connected to organized crime. She has been engaged multiple times but never married, with several of those relationships marked by volatility and abuse.

In the 1990s, she was involved with Chris Paciello, an associate of the Bonanno crime family who later became a high-profile nightclub owner in Miami. Their relationship was tumultuous and, by her own account, abusive. Paciello's criminal past eventually caught up with him, leading to a conviction tied to a violent home invasion robbery.

Following that relationship, Love became involved with Ray Merolle, the leader of a sophisticated Staten Island car theft ring known as "The Untouchables." The group was responsible for stealing millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles and later faced a massive federal indictment. These relationships further cemented Love's proximity to high-level criminal activity, even if she was not formally part of those organizations.

Violence and Reputation

Love developed a reputation for being both unpredictable and capable of extreme reactions. She has openly admitted to violent incidents in her past, including stabbing an ex-boyfriend after discovering infidelity. She has also made claims about other confrontations involving former partners, contributing to her image as someone not to be crossed.

Many of these incidents never resulted in legal consequences, which she has attributed to the code of silence that often governs individuals connected to organized crime. Regardless, these stories became a defining part of her public persona.

Reality TV and "Mob Wives"

Love joined "Mob Wives" in 2013 during its third season, brought in as a new cast member to disrupt the existing dynamic. She quickly made an impact, with her volatile personality creating tension among the group.

Her most notable conflict was with Carla Facciolo, culminating in a physical altercation during the Season 3 finale. The incident reinforced concerns about her unpredictability, and she was ultimately not invited back for the reunion or subsequent seasons, effectively ending her time on the show after a single season.

Career and Life After Reality TV

Outside of her brief reality television career, Love has maintained a long-standing profession as a licensed cosmetologist and makeup artist. She has worked on photoshoots and styling projects and later launched her own cosmetics line, Veritas Cosmetics.

After her departure from "Mob Wives," she largely retreated from the public eye. While she has made occasional appearances in interviews and online content, often discussing her past and her love for animals, she has chosen to live a more private life in recent years.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
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