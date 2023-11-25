What Is Louise Linton's Net Worth?

Louise Linton is a Scottish actress, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $50 million. The vast majority of her net worth comes thanks to her marriage to former Goldman Sachs banker and former US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin is worth $400 million thanks to his time at Goldman Sachs.

Louise Linton wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the 2021 film "Me You Madness." She has appeared in the films "The Echo" (2008), "She Wants Me" (2012), "The Power of Few" (2013), "Cabin Fever" (2016), and "Rules Don't Apply" (2016) and the TV movies "William & Kate: The Movie" (2011) and "A Smile as Big as the Moon" (2012). Linton has produced the films "Intruder" (2016), "The Midnight Man" (2016), "6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain" (2017), "Odious" (2017), "Darcelle XV: The Oldest Working Drag Queen in the World" (2019), "Escape the Field" (2022), and "Dead Man's Hand" (2023). Louise published the book "In Congo's Shadow: One Girl's Perilous Journey to the Heart of Africa" in 2016.

Early Life

Louise Linton was born Louise Hay on December 20, 1980, in Edinburgh, Scotland. She is the daughter of Rachel and William Hay, and she has two older siblings. Linton's family owns Melville Castle, which is located outside Edinburgh, and Louise used to spend her weekends there. When Linton was 14, she lost her mother to breast cancer. Louise attended St George's School for Girls, then she went to the private boarding school Fettes College. Linton became interested in acting at an early age after she saw Pepperdine University students performing at the Edinburgh Festival, and she told her father that she was "going to go to Pepperdine and be an actress." She studied in Edinburgh with a private coach from the prestigious drama school the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and she received honours after doing well on an exam. After boarding school, Louise spent some time in northern Zambia as a volunteer, then she moved to Los Angeles to study acting and journalism at Pepperdine. She then attended the University of West Los Angeles, where she earned a law degree.

Career

In a 2011 interview with "The Herald," Louise said of her decision to use "Linton" as her stage name, "I'm aware I'm stepping into an industry which can be glowing but also challenging, so it was a measure to protect those who share my last name. Linton is my brother's middle name and one of my father's names. There is a famous author called Louise Hay too so I wanted to avoid confusion." Linton made her television debut in a 2007 episode of "CSI: NY." Her first film was the 2007 Robert Redford-directed drama "Lions for Lambs," but her scenes were cut from the final version of the film. In 2008, Louise appeared in the feature films "The Echo" and "Banking on Love" and the short film "Heineken Experience: Brew You," and the following year she guest-starred on "Cold Case." Next, she appeared in the films "Screwball: The Ted Whitfield Story" (2010), "She Wants Me" (2012), "Crew 2 Crew" (2012), "The Power of Few" (2013), "Scavengers" (2013), and "Serial Daters Anonymous" (2014) and the TV movies "William & Kate: The Movie" (2011) and "A Smile as Big as the Moon" (2012). In 2016, Linton played Deputy Winston in the horror movie "Cabin Fever," appeared in the Warren Beatty-directed film "Rules Don't Apply," and produced and starred in the films "Intruder" and "The Midnight Man." She made her directorial debut with 2021's "Me You Madness," which she also starred in, wrote, and produced. In 2017, Louise succeeded her then-fiancé Steve Mnuchin as the interim CEO of his production company Dune Entertainment. She also owns the production company Stormchaser Films.

Personal Life

Louise married defense attorney Ronald Richards in 2006. They divorced in 2009. In 2013, Linton met Steve Mnuchin at a wedding, and they became engaged two years later. The couple married on June 24, 2017, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, and then-Vice President Mike Pence officiated the ceremony. Louise and Steve welcomed a daughter in November 2023. Linton told DailyMail.com, "I've long wished to experience motherhood and I am tickled pink to finally have that dream come true. We are very excited." Louise was a member of the board of Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, and she served on the Old Fettesian's US Board of Trustees at her alma mater, Fettes College. She has been an ambassador for the charitable organizations the Scottish Butterfly Trust for Cystic Fibrosis and the Erskine Wounded Warriors Scotland.

In 2016, Linton released the memoir "In Congo's Shadow: One Girl's Perilous Journey to the Heart of Africa," which is described as "the inspiring memoir of an intrepid teenager who abandoned her privileged life in Scotland to travel to Zambia as a gap year student where she found herself inadvertently caught up in the fringe of the Congolese War." An excerpt published in "The Telegraph" attracted anger for her portrayal of Zambia, and London's Zambian High Commission criticized the memoir for inaccuracies and promotion of a false "white saviour" narrative. Louise's representative, Mike Sitrick, responded to the criticism, stating, "Had her critics checked, they would have found that articles written contemporaneously with the events reported in Louise's book, by among the most respected media in the world, were consistent with Louise's reporting of those events, as was a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees briefing in March 1999." Linton later withdrew the memoir from sale, apologized for offending people, and vowed to donate any profits to charity.

Awards

In 2009, the Scottish Style Awards named Linton the "Most Stylish Woman."

Real Estate

In 2017, Linton and Mnuchin purchased a nine-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom home in Washington, D.C., reportedly for $12.6 million. The home measures nearly 16,000 square feet, and according to the real estate listing, it includes "grand spaces, multiple fireplaces, pool, home fitness room and sauna, wine cellar, [and] media screening room."