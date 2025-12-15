Lorraine Toussaint Net Worth

What Is Lorraine Toussaint's Net Worth?

Lorraine Toussaint is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Lorraine Toussaint is known for roles such as Marie St. Martin on the ABC sitcom "Where I Live" (1993), Rene Jackson on Lifetime's "Any Day Now" (1998–2002), Capt. Kate Perry on the TNT crime drama "Saving Grace" (2007–2010), Yvonne "Vee" Parker on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" (2014), Lt. Joanna Reece on the ABC fantasy crime drama "Forever" (2014–2015), Donna Rosewood on the Fox police procedural "Rosewood" (2015–2017), Cressida on AMC's "Into the Badlands" (2018–2019), and Viola "Aunt Vi" Lascombe on the CBS crime drama "The Equalizer" (2021–2025). Toussaint has more than 120 acting credits to her name, including the films "Dangerous Minds" (1995), "Middle of Nowhere" (2012), "Selma" (2014), "The Night Before" (2015), "Girls Trip" (2017), "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (2019), and "The Glorias" (2020) and the television series "Amazing Grace" (1995), "Leaving L.A." (1997), "Crossing Jordan" (2002–2003), "The Young and the Restless" (2012–2014), "The Fosters" (2013–2017), "The Village" (2019), "Your Honor" (2020–2021), and "The Better Sister" (2025). Lorraine also produced the 2008 TV movie "Accidental Friendship" and the 2018 short film "Anne Frank Meets God."

Early Life

Lorraine Toussaint was born on April 4, 1960, in Trinidad and Tobago. She told HuffPost in 2014, "I grew up under the British system, which I think is horrific for children — very, very strict — a system that did not recognize children as being individuals. You were small animals earning the right to be human. Childhood for me then felt extraordinarily powerless, and as an artistic child who learned in alternative ways, it was hell. I was beaten regularly… A good child was a fearful child, and I was a very, very, good little girl, which meant I lived in a world of silent, dark terror most of the time." In the late '60s, Lorraine moved to Brooklyn, New York, with her mother, who was a teacher. Toussaint attended Manhattan's High School of Performing Arts, graduating in 1978, then she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious Juilliard School as a member of the drama division's Group 11 (1978–1982).

Career

After graduation, Toussaint began her career in Shakespeare plays. She made her onscreen debut in the 1983 TV movie "The Face of Rage," and in 1988, she played Vera Williams on the soap opera "One Life to Live." Lorraine's first feature film was 1989's "Breaking In," and she followed it with "Hudson Hawk" (1991), "Point of No Return" (1993), "Mother's Boys" (1993), "Bleeding Hearts" (1994), "Dangerous Minds" (1995), "Black Dog" (1998), and "Jaded" (1998). In the '90s, she guest-starred on "227" (1990), "Bodies of Evidence" (1992), "M.A.N.T.I.S." (1994), "Murder One" (1995), and "Dark Skies" (1996), and she appeared in the miniseries "Alex Haley's Queen" (1993) and the TV movies "Common Ground" (1990), "Trial: The Price of Passion" (1992), "Red Dwarf" (1992), "Class of '61" (1993), "A Time to Heal" (1994), and "If These Walls Could Talk" (1996). Toussaint had a recurring role on NBC's "Law & Order" (1990–1994) and starred as Marie St. Martin on the ABC sitcom "Where I Live" (1993), Yvonne Price on the NBC drama "Amazing Grace" (1995), Dr. Claudia Chan on ABC's "Leaving L.A." (1997), and Rene Jackson on Lifetime's "Any Day Now" (1998–2002).

Lorraine began the 2000s with a role in the film "The Sky Is Falling," and from 2002 to 2003, she played Dr. Elaine Duchamps on the NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan." From 2003 to 2004, she had a recurring role as Carina Wright on the ABC drama "Threat Matrix," and in 2005, she co-starred with Halle Berry in the TV movie "Their Eyes Were Watching God," which earned a Black Reel Award nomination for Best Television Miniseries or Movie and an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Television Movie, Miniseries or Dramatic Special. Toussaint had recurring roles as Cynthia James on the CBS series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2006–2007), Amelia 'Yoga' Bluman on ABC's "Ugly Betty" (2007), and Birdie "Bird" Merriweather on the NBC / 101 Network sports drama "Friday Night Lights" (2009–2011), and from 2007 to 2010, she played Capt. Kate Perry on the TNT crime drama "Saving Grace." She appeared in the films "The Soloist" (2009), "Knife Fight" (2012), "Middle of Nowhere" (2012), "Ask Me Anything" (2014), "Runaway Island" (2015), "The Night Before" (2015), "Sophie and the Rising" (2016), "Girls Trip" (2017), "Fast Color" (2018), "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (2019), "The Glorias" (2020), and "Concrete Cowboy" (2020), and she portrayed civil rights activist Amelia Boynton Robinson in the 2014 Oscar-nominated film "Selma."

From 2012 to 2014, Lorraine played Dr. Watkins on the CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless," and in 2013, she landed recurring roles as Police Chief Angela Martin on NBC's "Body of Proof" and Dana Adams on Freeform's "The Fosters." In 2014, she played Yvonne "Vee" Parker on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" and began starring as Lt. Joanna Reece on ABC's "Forever." Toussaint then played Donna Rosewood on the Fox police procedural "Rosewood" (2015–2017), Cressida on AMC's "Into the Badlands" (2018–2019), Patricia on the NBC drama "The Village" (2019), Judge Sarah LeBlanc on Showtime's "Your Honor" (2020–2021), and Viola "Aunt Vi" Lascombe on the CBS crime drama "The Equalizer" (2021–2025). In 2025, she starred as Catherine Lancaster on the Amazon Prime Video thriller "The Better Sister," which is based on the 2019 Alafair Burke novel of the same name.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Lorraine has a daughter named Samara. Toussaint married Michael Tomlinson on June 25, 2017. She filed for divorce in the summer of 2019. A year before the wedding, Tomlinson paid $1.875 million for a 3,435-square-foot home in Malibu, California. The mansion was destroyed in the Woolsey fire in November 2018, and Lorraine sold the six-acre plot the home formerly stood on for $600,000 a year later. Toussaint grew up in a Catholic household, but she later explored religions such as Buddhism and Hinduism.

Awards and Nominations

Toussaint has earned seven NAACP Image Award nominations: Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for "Any Day Now" every year from 1999 to 2003, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Orange Is the New Black" in 2015, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Equalizer" in 2025. In 2008, she won a Visionary Award at the LA Femme International Film Festival, and in 2013, she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female for "Middle of Nowhere." Lorraine was named Best New Television Actress at the NewNowNext Awards (2014) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Television Awards (2015) for "Orange Is the New Black," and she shared an Actors Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with her castmates in 2015. The "Selma" cast won a Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble in 2014, and in 2020, Toussaint earned a Chlotrudis Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Fast Color."