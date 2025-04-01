What is Lorna Luft's Net Worth?

Lorna Luft is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Lorna Luft has forged a respectable entertainment career while navigating the complexities of being born into Hollywood royalty. The daughter of legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, she has established herself as a versatile performer in her own right across stage, screen, and concert venues. Though inevitably compared to her famous mother and half-sister Liza Minnelli, Luft has demonstrated remarkable resilience and talent throughout her decades in show business. Her career encompasses Broadway productions, television appearances, concert tours, and autobiographical works that candidly address both her family legacy and personal struggles. Through perseverance and dedication to her craft, Luft has earned recognition as more than simply Judy Garland's daughter—establishing herself as a talented performer who honors her family's musical heritage while creating her own artistic identity in the entertainment world.

Judy Garland's Estate

Lorna Luft's mother, Judy Garland, faced significant financial hardship in the final years of her life despite having earned millions during her career. Years of mismanagement, embezzlement by her agents, and generous spending habits left Garland in deep debt. At one point, she owed the IRS $500,000 — equivalent to around $4 million today. The government placed a tax lien on her Brentwood home and seized much of her income, including royalties and performance fees. She was eventually forced to sell her home at a loss and lived in hotels, often leaving behind unpaid bills.

In 1967, Judy earned more than $200,000 from a successful run at New York's Palace Theater, but most of it was seized by the IRS. After her death, Liza stepped in to help settle her mother's estate. She raised funds to cover outstanding debts, and over 500 of Judy's personal items were auctioned off, bringing in $250,000 (about $1 million today). Frank Sinatra also contributed funds to help clear what was owed.

Early Life and Family Background

Born on November 21, 1952, in Santa Monica, California, Lorna Luft entered the world as the daughter of Hollywood icon Judy Garland and her third husband, film producer Sid Luft. Growing up, she was surrounded by the entertainment industry, with her mother's legendary status casting a long shadow. Lorna has a brother, Joey Luft, and a half-sister, Oscar-winning performer Liza Minnelli (from Garland's marriage to director Vincente Minnelli).

Lorna's childhood was far from conventional, marked by her mother's well-documented struggles with substance abuse and financial problems. Despite these challenges, she developed her own passion for performing. The tragic loss of her mother to an accidental overdose in 1969, when Lorna was just 16, would profoundly impact her life and later become a subject she addressed with candor in her memoir.

Career Beginnings and Stage Success

Luft made her professional debut as a teenager, performing with her mother on "The Judy Garland Show" and beginning to develop her own singing voice. After her mother's death, she worked to establish herself independently in the entertainment industry, determined to make her own mark.

Her Broadway debut came in 1971 with the musical "Promises, Promises." She later appeared in productions including "Guys and Dolls," "Grease," and "They're Playing Our Song." These stage performances showcased Luft's strong vocals and acting abilities, helping her step out of her mother's shadow and build credibility as a performer in her own right.

Television and Film Work

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Luft made numerous television appearances, including roles on popular shows like "Murder, She Wrote" and "Caroline in the City." Her film credits, while more limited, include "Grease 2" and "Where the Boys Are '84."

In 1998, she starred in the television film "My Giant Heart: The Lorna Luft Story," which dramatized her life and relationship with her famous mother. Luft has also been featured in various documentaries about Judy Garland and Hollywood history, serving as an important voice in preserving and contextualizing her family's legacy.

Concert Career and Musical Tributes

Luft has maintained an active concert career, performing in venues across the United States and internationally. While establishing her own musical identity, she has also embraced her mother's legacy through thoughtfully crafted tribute shows.

Her concert production "Songs My Mother Taught Me" honors Garland's musical contributions while allowing Luft to share personal stories and memories. Unlike performers who might shy away from family comparisons, Luft has found a way to celebrate her mother's artistry while adding her own interpretation and voice to the material.

Writing and Personal Revelations

In 1998, Luft published her memoir "Me and My Shadows: A Family Memoir," which provided an intimate look at growing up as Judy Garland's daughter. The book, which became a bestseller, was later adapted into the Emmy-winning television miniseries "Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows." Through her writing, Luft has helped humanize the iconic figure of her mother while also documenting her own struggles with substance abuse—challenges she has overcome with remarkable fortitude.

In later years, she has written and spoken about her battles with breast cancer, diagnosed in 2012 and again in 2015, approaching these health challenges with the same resilience she has demonstrated throughout her life.

Legacy and Continuing Influence

Today, Lorna Luft continues to perform and serve as a living link to one of entertainment's most celebrated families. Unlike many children of famous parents, she has neither rejected her heritage nor allowed it to define her completely. Instead, she has struck a balance—honoring her mother's towering legacy while establishing her own identity as a performer and survivor.

Real Estate

In February 2005, Lorna paid $650,000 for a home in Rancho Mirage, California. She sold this home in February 2025 for $1.03 million.