Lori Petty net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Oct 14, 1963 (59 years old) Place of Birth: Chattanooga Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, Graphic Designer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lori Petty's Net Worth

What Is Lori Petty's Net Worth?

Lori Petty is an American actress, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Lori Petty is known for roles such as Tyler Ann Endicott in "Point Break" (1991), Kit Keller in "A League of Their Own" (1992), Rebecca Buck in "Tank Girl" (1995), Lolly Whitehill on "Orange Is the New Black" (2014–2019), and Sarah, The Conductor on "Station Eleven" (2021).

Lori has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including the films "Free Willy" (1993), "Poetic Justice" (1993), "In the Army Now" (1994), "Prey for Rock & Roll" (2003), "The Poker House" (2008), "Dead Awake" (2016), and "Fear, Love, and Agoraphobia" (2018) and the television series "The Thorns" (1988), "Booker" (1989–1990), "Lush Life" (1996), "Brimstone" (1998–1999), and "House" (2008–2009). Lori was a co-producer on "Lush Life," and she wrote two episodes of the series. She wrote and directed "The Poker House" and the 2001 film "Horrible Accident." Petty has also lent her voice to the video game "Superman: Shadow of Apokolips" (2002) and the TV shows "Superman: The Animated Series" (1997), "The New Batman Adventures" (1998), "Transformers: Robots in Disguise" (2017), "Danger & Eggs" (2017), "Robot Chicken" (2018), and "Summer Camp Island" (2019).

Early Life

Lori Petty was born Lori Lee Petty on October 14, 1963, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Her father was a Pentecostal minister. By her teenage years, Lori and her two younger sisters were being raised by their single mother, Mary, in Illinois. Petty attended North High School in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating in 1981, then she spent a few years working as a graphic designer in Omaha, Nebraska.

Career

In 1984, Lori appeared in the music video "Kenny Loggins: Footloose (Version 2)," then she guest-starred on "All My Children" (1985), "The Equalizer" (1985), "The Twilight Zone" (1986), "Stingray" (1987), "Head of the Class" (1987), "Miami Vice" (1998), "Freddy's Nightmares" (1988), and "Alien Nation" (1989). She appeared in the TV movies "Bates Motel" (1987), "Police Story: Monster Manor" (1988), and "Perry Mason: The Case of the Musical Murder" (1989), and she played 'Cricket' Henshaw on the ABC sitcom "The Thorns" (1988) and Suzanne Dunne on the Fox crime drama "Booker" (1989–1990).

Petty's first feature film was 1990's "Cadillac Man," then she co-starred with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves in "Point Break" (1991), with Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell in "A League of Their Own" (1992), and with Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in "Poetic Justice" (1993).

In the '90s, she also appeared in "Free Willy" (1993), "The Glass Shield" (1994), "In the Army Now" (1994), "Countdown" (1996), "Relax…It's Just Sex" (1998), "The Arrangement" (1999), and "Clubland" (1999), and she starred in the title role in 1995's "Tank Girl." Around this time, Lori also guest-starred on "Grand" (1990), "Profiler" (1997), and "Star Trek: Voyager" (1999), and she played Georgette 'George' Sanders on "Lush Life" (1996) and Maxine on "Brimstone" (1998–1999), which both aired on Fox.

Petty appeared in the films "MacArthur Park" (2001), "Firetrap" (2001), "Route 666" (2001), "Horrible Accident" (2001), "Prey for Rock & Roll" (2003), "Cryptid" (2006), "Broken Arrows" (2007), and "Prison Break: The Final Break" (2009), and she starred in 2008's "The Poker House," which she wrote and directed. She guest-starred on "The Hunger" (2000), "The Beast" (2001), "The Parkers" (2001), "ER" (2002), "NYPD Blue" (2003), "Line of Fire" (2004), "CSI: NY" (2005), "Masters of Horror" (2006), "Prison Break" (2009), and "The Cleaner" (2009), and she had a recurring role as Janice Burke on "House" from 2008 to 2009.

From 2014 to 2019, Lori played Lolly Whitehill on the critically-acclaimed Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," and during her time on the show, she appeared in the films "Dead Awake" (2016) and "Fear, Love, and Agoraphobia" (2018) and guest-starred on "Gotham" (2016) and "Hawaii Five-0" (2017). In 2020, she co-starred with Corbin Bernsen and Judd Hirsch in the horror film "A Deadly Legend," and the following year, she starred as Sarah, The Conductor on the HBO Max miniseries "Station Eleven."

Personal Life

Lori had to learn how to play the piano for her role on "Station Eleven," and she took piano lessons on Zoom. She told "The Guardian" in 2022, "Those piano lessons! Can you imagine? I had my computer on a laundry basket. I had my electronic keyboard on my lap. I had a nice man called Gregory who kept asking to see what I was doing with my hands." Speaking about a scene in which she had to play the piano outdoors at night, Petty stated, "Two in the morning and it starts pouring with rain. I was, like, 'We're gonna shoot this. I am not gonna have been sitting in that room doing 140 days of piano lessons not to shoot this!' And I played the Jesus out of that song."

Awards and Nominations

Petty shared Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with her "Orange Is the New Black" co-stars in 2016 and 2017. She was named Best Supporting Actress for "Fear, Love, and Agoraphobia" at the 2017 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, and in 2022, the "Station Eleven" cast won a Pena de Prata for Best Ensemble in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or TV Special. In 2004, Lori earned a Prism Award nomination for Performance in a Drama Series Episode for "NYPD Blue," and in 2008, she received a Filmmaker Award nomination for Best Narrative Feature for "The Poker House" at the Los Angeles Film Festival.