What is Lorena Herrera's Net Worth?

Lorena Herrera is a Mexican actress, singer, and former model who has a net worth of $4 million. Lorena Herrera is best known for playing antagonists in Mexican telenovelas. Since appearing in her first telenovela, "Muchachitas," in the early 1990s, she has played antagonists in such telenovelas as "María Isabel," "Mi destino eres tú," "Lola, érase una vez," and "Un poquito tuyo." As a singer, Herrera has released such albums as "Soy," "Desnudame el Alma," "Sobrevivire," and "Aqui Estoy."

Early Life

Lorena Herrera was born as Celia Lorena Herrera de la Vega on February 18, 1967 in Mazatlán, Mexico. She later moved with her family to Mexico City, where she became a fashion model.

Modeling Career

Herrera became a successful model in the 1980s, and posed for various advertisements in both Mexico and South America. Under the name Bárbara Ferrat, she posed for Mexican Playboy in the December 1987 issue. Herrera also modeled for a number of calendars. She returned to Playboy again later in her career to pose nude for an issue in 2011.

Telenovelas

Herrera appeared in her first telenovela, "Muchachitas," from 1991 to 1992. She played the antagonist Claudia Villaseñor. Herrera would go on to make playing antagonists her speciality. Her next antagonist role was as Lorena Bermúdez in "Dos mujeres, un camino," which ran from 1993 to 1994. After that, Herrera played the main antagonist, Antonia Fernández de Domensain, in "El premio mayor," which aired from 1995 to 1996. She played another main antagonist, Lucrecia Fontaner Hernández, on "María Isabel"; that series ran from 1997 to 1998. Herrera went on to play Olga Ramos Moret in the telenovela "Mi destino eres tú" in 2000. Four years later, she starred as the main antagonist Leonora Rivas in "Amy, la niña de la mochila azul." Herrera's next antagonist role was as evil stepmother Monserrat Torres-Oviedo de Santodomingo in "Lola, érase una vez," a remake of the Argentine juvenile musical soap opera "Floricienta," which was itself based on the Cinderella story. "Lola, érase una vez" aired from 2007 to 2008.

In 2009, Herrera made special appearances in two telenovelas: "Verano de amor" and "Atrévete a soñar," both remakes of Argentine telenovelas. The next year, she starred as the main antagonist in "Niña de mi corazón," a remake of the telenovela "Mi pequeña traviesa." Paulina Goto and Erick Elías starred as the main protagonists of the series. In 2015, Herrera played a co-antagonist in "Amores con trampa," a remake of the Chilean telenovela "Sonos los Carmona." Her next role was as Catalina de Solano in the 2019 telenovela "Un poquito tuyo," based on another Chilean telenovela, "Tranquilo papá." Herrera starred alongside Jorge Salinas and Marjorie de Sousa, among others in the cast.

Music Career

As a singer, Herrera released her debut studio album, "Soy," in 1996. She subsequently released a remix of the album the next year. Herrera then released the album "Desnudame el Alma" in 2000. Three years after that, she released "Sobrevivire." In 2005, Herrera released "Aqui Estoy," and in 2009 she released another album entitled "Desnudame el Alma." Her other notable music releases have included the standalone singles "Masoquista," "Flash," "Plastik," "Tócame," and "Soy la más."

Film Career

On the big screen, Herrera starred opposite Roberto Guinar in the 1993 film "Amargo destino." She has appeared in numerous other low-budget Mexican films over the years, including but not limited to: "El pájaro con suelas," "El agarratodo," "Hacer el amor con otro," "Test of Love," "Brain Planet," and "Escándalo Secreto: En Plena Cuarentena."

Personal Life

Herrera was previously married to fellow Mexican actor Roberto Assad from 2007 until their divorce in 2012. Not much about her love life has been known since then, as she prefers to keep much about her personal life private.