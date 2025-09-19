What is Lola Tung's net worth?

Lola Tung is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Lola Tung rose to prominence as the breakout star of the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty." With her natural screen presence and emotional depth, Tung has quickly established herself as one of Hollywood's most promising young talents. Cast in the lead role of Isabel "Belly" Conklin in 2021, she brought to life the beloved character from Jenny Han's best-selling novels, instantly winning over audiences worldwide. The show's blend of romance, coming-of-age drama, and family dynamics struck a chord with viewers, catapulting Tung into the spotlight. Since then, she has been praised for her ability to capture the complexities of adolescence while also showing the poise and charisma of an actress beyond her years. Although still in the early stages of her career, Tung has already proven she can anchor a major streaming series, and industry watchers anticipate a bright future for her in both television and film.

Early Life

Lola Tung was born on October 28, 2002, in New York City. Growing up in a culturally diverse environment, she developed an early interest in the arts. Tung attended the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, a school known for producing many successful actors and performers. During her time there, she participated in stage productions and honed her skills as a performer.

After high school, Tung enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, one of the nation's most prestigious acting programs. Her training at Carnegie Mellon gave her the foundation in performance and stagecraft that would prepare her for the opportunities that lay ahead. However, her studies were soon put on hold after landing her breakout role, which demanded her full attention.

Breakthrough with "The Summer I Turned Pretty"

Tung's big break came in 2021 when she was cast in the lead role of Belly in Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult novel "The Summer I Turned Pretty." The series, which premiered in 2022, was an instant hit with audiences, drawing praise for its heartfelt storytelling and faithful adaptation of the source material. Tung's performance as Belly was widely celebrated, as she captured the character's journey of self-discovery, first love, and the challenges of adolescence.

Her role in the series quickly made her a fan favorite and introduced her to a global audience. The success of the show secured renewals for additional seasons, solidifying Tung as one of the faces of Amazon's streaming platform. For many, she became synonymous with Belly, embodying the character's warmth, vulnerability, and relatable struggles.

Other Work and Career Development

While "The Summer I Turned Pretty" remains her signature project, Tung has also begun to expand her career beyond the series. She has expressed interest in exploring both television and film, with a desire to take on roles that challenge her and allow her to showcase her versatility as an actress. Given her training and early success, industry insiders view her as an emerging star with the potential to move seamlessly between romantic dramas, independent films, and larger-scale projects.

She has also used her rising platform to connect with fans through social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal life and behind-the-scenes moments from her work. This accessibility has further endeared her to viewers and helped build a loyal fan base eager to follow her career.

Style and Influence

Tung has been praised for her naturalistic acting style, which makes her characters feel authentic and relatable. She brings a quiet confidence to her roles, balancing emotional vulnerability with strength. In addition to her work on screen, Tung has emerged as a fashion presence, frequently attending red carpet events and magazine features, where her youthful, elegant style has drawn attention.

As one of the first major roles for a Gen Z actress of her background, she is also seen as a rising figure of representation in Hollywood, inspiring young viewers who identify with her.