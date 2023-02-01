Logan Lerman Net Worth

What Is Logan Lerman's Net Worth?

Logan Lerman is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Logan Lerman is best known for starring as Percy Jackson in the fantasy films "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010) and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" (2013), Charlie Kelmeckis in the coming-of-age drama "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012), Bobby McCallister on The WB series "Jack & Bobby" (2004–2005), and Jonah Heidelbaum on Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters" (2020–2023). Lerman has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Patriot" (2000), "Hoot" (2006), "The Number 23" (2007), "3:10 to Yuma" (2007), "The Three Musketeers" (2011), "Fury" (2014), and "Bullet Train" (2022) and the TV movie "A Painted House" (2003). Logan was a co-producer on "Hunters," and he has also produced the films "Indignation" (2016), "The Vanishing of Sidney Hall" (2017), and "Press Play" (2022).

Early Life

Logan Lerman was born Logan Wade Lerman on January 19, 1992, in Beverly Hills, California. He is the son of Lisa Goldman and Larry Lerman. Larry is an orthotist and a businessman, and Lisa is Logan's manager. Lerman grew up in a Jewish household with older sister Lindsey and older brother Lucas, and after graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 2010, he applied to New York University to study creative writing. Though Logan was accepted to NYU, he deferred his attendance. His family owns Lerman & Son, a prosthetics and orthotics company that his great-grandfather Jacob Lerman founded in 1915.

Career

In the late '90s, Logan began going to auditions and appearing in commercials, and his first film was the 2000 Revolutionary War drama "The Patriot." In that film, Lerman played the son of Mel Gibson's Captain/Colonel Benjamin Martin, and later that year, he played the young version of Gibson's character in the romantic comedy "What Women Want." In 2001, he co-starred with Drew Barrymore in "Riding in Cars with Boys," and in 2004, he played the 7-year-old version of Ashton Kutcher's Evan Treborn in the science-fiction thriller "The Butterfly Effect." Logan won his first Young Artist Award for the 2003 CBS movie "A Painted House," and that year he also appeared in the television film "The Flannerys" and guest-starred on the ABC police drama "10-8: Officers on Duty." From 2004 to 2005, he starred as Bobby McCallister on The WB drama "Jack & Bobby," which earned him his second Young Artist Award, and he earned another one for playing the lead role of Roy Eberhardt in the 2006 film "Hoot." Lerman appeared in the films "Meet Bill" (2007), "Gamer" (2009), and "My One and Only" (2009), and he co-starred with Jim Carrey in "The Number 23" (2007) and with Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Peter Fonda in "3:10 to Yuma" (2007).

In 2010, Logan played the title role in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," which was based on Rick Riordan's 2005 children's fantasy-adventure novel "The Lightning Thief." The film grossed $226.4 million at the box office, and Lerman reprised his role in 2013's "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," which earned $200.9 million. He portrayed d'Artagnan in 2011's "The Three Musketeers," and he received critical acclaim for his performance as Charlie Kelmeckis in the 2012 film adaptation of Stephen Chbosky's "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Logan appeared in the films "Stuck in Love" (2013), "Noah" (2014), "Indignation" (2016), "The Vanishing of Sidney Hall" (2017), "End of Sentence" (2019), and "Shirley" (2020), and he co-starred with Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal, and Jason Isaacs in the 2014 war film "Fury." From 2020 to 2023, he starred as Nazi hunter Jonah Heidelbaum on the Amazon Prime Video drama "Hunters" alongside Al Pacino. Lerman earned a Critics' Choice Super Award nomination for the series in 2021. In 2022, he reunited with Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train," which received a People's Choice Award nomination for The Movie of 2022.

Personal Life

Logan has described himself as a "film geek," "a homebody," and "reserved and quiet," and in an interview with Girl.com.au, he said of his decision to become an actor, "I started because I just have a love for movies. I just always had a passion for filmmaking. I discovered I wanted to understand it more and take it seriously, as a profession when I was about 12 years old." In 2011, "BlackBook" magazine stated that Lerman "aspires to be the head of a studio one day." In 2006, Logan formed the band Indigo with Dean Collins (his "Hoot" and "Jack & Bobby" co-star) and Daniel Pashman, and he was the band's guitarist and keyboardist.

Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Lerman was named Male Revelation at the Cannes Film Festival, and the following year, he was honored with the Virtuoso Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. He has earned six Teen Choice Award nominations, winning Choice Movie Actor: Drama for "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in 2013. His other nominations were for Choice Movie: Fight (shared with Jake Abel) and Choice Movie: Breakout Male for "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010), Choice Movie Actor: Action for "The Three Musketeers" (2012), Choice Movie: Liplock (shared with Emma Watson) for "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2013), and Choice Movie Actor: Drama for "Fury" (2015). Logan won Young Artist Awards for Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries or Special – Leading Young Actor for "A Painted House" (2004), Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) – Leading Young Actor for "Jack & Bobby" (2005), and Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actor for "Hoot" (2007), and he received a nomination for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actor for "3:10 to Yuma" (2008). In 2012, Lerman and his "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" castmates won a San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Ensemble Performance.

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" also earned Logan nominations from the Awards Circuit Community Awards (Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Cast Ensemble), Critics Choice Awards (Best Young Actor/Actress), International Online Cinema Awards (Best Actor), Online Film & Television Association (Best Breakthrough Performance: Male), and MTV Movie Awards (Best Kiss and Best Musical Moment). He has received three MTV Movie Award nominations for his performance as Percy Jackson: Best Breakout Star and Best Fight for "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010) and Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A** for "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" (2013). In 2008, Lerman and his "3:10 to Yuma" co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and in 2011, he received a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief." Logan has also earned a Phoenix Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Fury" (2014), a Seattle Film Critics Society award nomination for Best Actor for "Indignation" (2017), and a Critics Choice Super Award nomination for Best Actor in an Action Series for "Hunters" (2021).