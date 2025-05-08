Last Updated: May 9, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$4 Million
Birthdate:
Sep 14, 1989 (35 years old)
Birthplace:
North Richland Hills
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)
Profession:
Actor, Rapper, Singer-songwriter, Dancer
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Logan Henderson's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Big Time Rush
  4. Solo Music Career
  5. Reunion With Big Time Rush
  6. Personal Life

What is Logan Henderson's net worth?

Logan Henderson is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Logan Henderson is best known for playing "Logan Mitchell" on the Nickelodeon series, Big Time Rush, and also for being a member of the Big Time Rush band. With a career spanning more than a decade, Henderson has transitioned from teen TV fame to a respected solo artist, demonstrating both musical range and artistic maturity along the way.

Early Life and Education

Logan Phillip Henderson was born on September 14, 1989, in North Richland Hills, Texas. He developed an early interest in performing and participated in school plays and local theater throughout his youth. He attended Birdville High School before moving to Los Angeles at age 18 to pursue acting full time. While balancing auditions, he completed his senior year of high school and quickly began landing small acting gigs before his big break.

Big Time Rush

In 2009, Henderson was cast as one of the leads in "Big Time Rush," a Nickelodeon series that followed four hockey players-turned-pop stars navigating fame, friendship, and music. At the same time, he became one of the founding members of the real-life boy band Big Time Rush, alongside Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega.

The band saw massive success among teen audiences, releasing three studio albums—"BTR" (2010), "Elevate" (2011), and "24/Seven" (2013)—and headlining multiple world tours. The group's infectious pop sound, combined with the popularity of the show, helped make Big Time Rush one of the most recognizable boy bands of the early 2010s.

Getty Images

Solo Music Career

After the group went on hiatus in 2014, Henderson took a short break from the spotlight to refine his sound and creative direction. He re-emerged in 2017 with his debut solo single "Sleepwalker," a dark, introspective track that marked a notable departure from his Big Time Rush persona. He followed it with other emotionally driven singles like "Bite My Tongue" and "Speak of the Devil."

In 2018, he released his debut solo project, "Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt. 1," a moody, synth-driven EP that explored themes of identity, love, and mental health. The album was praised by fans and critics alike for its vulnerability and artistic growth.

Reunion with Big Time Rush

In 2021, Big Time Rush officially reunited, releasing new music and returning to the stage with the "Forever Tour" in 2022 and the "Can't Get Enough Tour" in 2023. The group's fourth studio album, "Another Life," was released in June 2023 and was well-received by longtime fans, solidifying the band's staying power more than a decade after their debut.

Personal Life

Logan Henderson tends to keep his personal life relatively private. He has been in a relationship with Jasmine Martin-Löf since 2019.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Kendall Schmidt Net Worth
    Kendall
    Schmidt
  2. James Maslow Net Worth
    James
    Maslow
  3. Stephen Kramer Glickman Net Worth
    Stephen
    Kramer Glickman
  4. Tanya Chisholm Net Worth
    Tanya
    Chisholm
  5. Ciara Bravo Net Worth
    Ciara
    Bravo
  6. Bob Pisani Net Worth
    Bob
    Pisani
  7. Larry Kudlow Net Worth
    Larry
    Kudlow
  8. Judge Jeanine Pirro Net Worth
    Judge
    Jeanine Pirro
  9. Karol G Net Worth
    Karol
    G
  10. Anuel AA Net Worth
    Anuel
    AA
  11. Preston Elliot Net Worth
    Preston
    Elliot
  12. Zayn Malik Net Worth
    Zayn
    Malik
  13. Carrot Top Net Worth
    Carrot
    Top
  14. Reba McEntire Net Worth
    Reba
    McEntire
  15. Serena Williams Net Worth
    Serena
    Williams
  16. Ozuna Net Worth
    Ozuna