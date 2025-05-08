What is Logan Henderson's net worth?

Logan Henderson is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Logan Henderson is best known for playing "Logan Mitchell" on the Nickelodeon series, Big Time Rush, and also for being a member of the Big Time Rush band. With a career spanning more than a decade, Henderson has transitioned from teen TV fame to a respected solo artist, demonstrating both musical range and artistic maturity along the way.

Early Life and Education

Logan Phillip Henderson was born on September 14, 1989, in North Richland Hills, Texas. He developed an early interest in performing and participated in school plays and local theater throughout his youth. He attended Birdville High School before moving to Los Angeles at age 18 to pursue acting full time. While balancing auditions, he completed his senior year of high school and quickly began landing small acting gigs before his big break.

Big Time Rush

In 2009, Henderson was cast as one of the leads in "Big Time Rush," a Nickelodeon series that followed four hockey players-turned-pop stars navigating fame, friendship, and music. At the same time, he became one of the founding members of the real-life boy band Big Time Rush, alongside Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega.

The band saw massive success among teen audiences, releasing three studio albums—"BTR" (2010), "Elevate" (2011), and "24/Seven" (2013)—and headlining multiple world tours. The group's infectious pop sound, combined with the popularity of the show, helped make Big Time Rush one of the most recognizable boy bands of the early 2010s.

Solo Music Career

After the group went on hiatus in 2014, Henderson took a short break from the spotlight to refine his sound and creative direction. He re-emerged in 2017 with his debut solo single "Sleepwalker," a dark, introspective track that marked a notable departure from his Big Time Rush persona. He followed it with other emotionally driven singles like "Bite My Tongue" and "Speak of the Devil."

In 2018, he released his debut solo project, "Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt. 1," a moody, synth-driven EP that explored themes of identity, love, and mental health. The album was praised by fans and critics alike for its vulnerability and artistic growth.

Reunion with Big Time Rush

In 2021, Big Time Rush officially reunited, releasing new music and returning to the stage with the "Forever Tour" in 2022 and the "Can't Get Enough Tour" in 2023. The group's fourth studio album, "Another Life," was released in June 2023 and was well-received by longtime fans, solidifying the band's staying power more than a decade after their debut.

Personal Life

Logan Henderson tends to keep his personal life relatively private. He has been in a relationship with Jasmine Martin-Löf since 2019.