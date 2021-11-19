Lizzy Caplan Net Worth:

splits: 7

What Is Lizzy Caplan's Net Worth?

Lizzy Caplan is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Caplan starred as Kat Warbler on "The Class" (2006–2007), Casey Klein on "Party Down" (2009–2010), Virginia E. Johnson on "Masters of Sex" (2013–2016), Annie Wilkes on "Castle Rock" (2019), and Josie and Lanie Burhman on "Truth Be Told" (2019–2020). Lizzy has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Mean Girls" (2004), "Hot Tub Time Machine" (2010), "Bachelorette" (2012), "The Night Before" (2015), and "Now You See Me 2" (2016) and the television series "Freaks and Geeks" (1999–2000), "Related" (2005–2006), "True Blood" (2008), and "New Girl" (2012).

She also produced "Masters of Sex" and the short films "Successful Alcoholics" (2010) and "The Toll Road" (2019). In 2021, Caplan began voicing Reagan Ridley on Netflix's "Inside Job" and was cast as Alex Forrest on the Paramount+ series "Fatal Attraction."

Early Life

Lizzy Caplan was born Elizabeth Anne Caplan on June 30, 1982, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Barbara, worked as a political aide, and her father, Richard, was a lawyer. Lizzy grew up in a Jewish household with older sister Julie and older brother Benjamin, and she went to Jewish summer camp and had a disco-themed bat mitzvah. Sadly, at age 13, Caplan lost her mother to cancer. Lizzy was on the soccer team at Alexander Hamilton High School, and she graduated from the school's Academy of Music in 2000. After she switched her focus from piano to acting, Lizzy decided to pursue an acting career rather than attend college.

Career

Caplan made her television debut in 1999 when she landed a recurring role on the future cult classic "Freaks and Geeks." She then appeared in the TV movies "From Where I Sit" (2000) and "Everybody's Doing It" (2002) and guest-starred on "Undeclared" (2001), "Smallville" (2001; 2003), and "Once and Again" (2001). Lizzy's first feature film was 2002's "Orange County," and in 2004, she played Janis Ian in "Mean Girls" alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. Written by Tina Fey, the film grossed $130.1 million against a $17 million budget and was later adapted into a Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Caplan played Faith Pitt on the 2003 Fox sitcom "The Pitts" and had a recurring role as Avery Bishop on another Fox series, "Tru Calling," in 2005. From 2005 to 2006, she starred as Marjee Sorelli on The WB's "Related," and she played Kat Warbler on the CBS sitcom "The Class" from 2006 to 2007. Around this time, Lizzy also appeared in the films "Love Is the Drug" (2006), "Crashing" (2007), "Cloverfield" (2008), "My Best Friend's Girl" (2008), and "Crossing Over" (2009), and she had a recurring role as Amy Burley on HBO's "True Blood" in 2008. From 2009 to 2010, she portrayed Casey Klein on the Starz series "Party Down," and in 2010, she appeared in the film "127 Hours" and co-starred with John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, and Clark Duke in "Hot Tub Time Machine."

Caplan guest-starred on "Childrens Hospital" (2010–2011), "Mr. Sunshine" (2011), "Wainy Days" (2011), "Newsreaders" (2013), and "The League" (2013–2014), and she had a recurring role as Julia Cleary on Fox's "New Girl" in 2012. She appeared in 2011's "High Road" and 2012's "Save the Date," "Bachelorette," "3,2,1… Frankie Go Boom," "Queens of Country," and "Item 47," then she starred as Virginia E. Johnson on Showtime's "Masters of Sex" from 2013 to 2016. The series aired 46 episodes over four seasons and earned Lizzy a Primetime Emmy nomination. Caplan played a CIA agent in the 2014 comedy "The Interview," a film that resulted in North Korea's government threatening "merciless" retaliation against the U.S. in an attempt to prevent the movie's release. Lizzy then appeared in 2015's "The Night Before" and played Lula May in 2016's "Now You See Me 2," which brought in $334.9 million at the box office. In 2017, she had a cameo in "The Disaster Artist," guest-starred on "Angie Tribeca," "Ill Behaviour," and "I'm Sorry," and lent her voice to the "Kamp Krustier" episode of "The Simpsons." The following year, she appeared in the film "Extinction" and played Carla Monroe on the German TV series "Das Boot." In 2019, Caplan portrayed Annie Wilkes, the role made famous by Kathy Bates in Stephen King's "Misery," on the Hulu series "Castle Rock," and from 2019 to 2020, she played twins Josie and Lanie Burhman on the Apple TV+ drama "Truth Be Told."

Personal Life

Lizzy dated "Friends" star Matthew Perry from 2006 to 2012. In May 2016, she became engaged to actor Tom Riley, and they married on September 2, 2017. Caplan has owned cats named Lisa Turtle (after Lark Voorhies' "Saved by the Bell" character) and Colbert (after comedian Stephen Colbert). She is the godmother of Birdie Silverstein, the eldest child of actress Busy Philipps and screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Caplan earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Masters of Sex." The series also earned her an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series (2014) and nominations from the Critics Choice Television Awards (2014), IGN Summer Movie Awards (2013), and Satellite Awards (2014 and 2015). Lizzy won an Achievement Award for Outstanding Achievement in Acting for "Save the Date" at the 2012 Newport Beach Film Festival, and she also received a National Film Society Award nomination for Best Actress for the film. She earned Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Movie Actress: Comedy for "Hot Tub Time Machine" (2010) and Choice Summer Movie Star: Female for "Now You See Me 2" (2016), and she received a Best Supporting Actress Saturn Award nomination from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for "Cloverfield" (2008). In 2012, Caplan earned a NewNowNext Award nomination for Next Mega Star for "New Girl," and she received an IGN Summer Movie Award nomination for Best Dramatic TV Performance for "Castle Rock" in 2019. In 2017, Lizzy shared a BAM Award nomination for Best Cast with her "The Disaster Artist" co-stars.