What is Liza Soberano's Net Worth?

Liza Soberano is a Filipino-American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Liza Soberano had her breakthrough in the 2014 romantic drama television series "Forevermore," costarring Enrique Gil. She went on to star opposite Gil in a string of blockbuster Filipino romance films, including "Just the Way You Are," "My Ex and Whys," and "Alone/Together," as well as in such television series as "Bagani" and "Make it with You." In 2024, Soberano made her Hollywood debut in the horror comedy film "Lisa Frankenstein." Liza is also extremely popular on social media, with over 18 million followers on Instagram alone.

Early Life and Education

Liza Soberano was born as Hope Elizabeth Hanley Soberano on January 4, 1998 in Santa Clara, California to American mother Jacqulyn and Filipino father John. She has a brother named Justin. After her parents separated, Soberano was raised by her paternal grandparents in Visalia, California. At the age of ten, she moved to Manila, Philippines to live with her father and relatives. Soberano was educated at St. Patrick High School in Quezon City, and then at Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities in Las Piñas.

Career Beginnings

After moving to Manila, Soberano was offered modeling work in print advertisements. At the age of 13, she was spotted by a talent scout and was introduced to talent manager Ogie Diaz. Because Soberano couldn't speak Filipino at the time, she was urged by Diaz to learn the language in order to land television and film roles in the Philippines.

Television Career

Soberano made her acting debut in the fantasy anthology television series "Wansapanataym" in 2011. The following year, she had a brief role in the romantic drama series "Kung Ako'y Iiwan Mo," and made her first of several appearances in the anthology series "Maalaala Mo Kaya." Soberano went on to have a big year in 2013. That year, she began co-hosting the musical variety show "ASAP," started playing the recurring role of Alex in the romantic dramedy series "Got to Believe," and had a guest role on the teen sitcom "Luv U." However, Soberano had her real breakthrough in 2014 when she began starring in the romantic drama series "Forevermore." She played Maria Agnes Calay, a farmer's daughter who falls in love with rebellious hotel heir Xander Grande III, played by Enrique Gil. The show ran for 148 episodes through May 2015.

Following the success of "Forevermore," Soberano starred in another romantic drama series with Enrique Gil, called "Dolce Amore." She played Serena Marchesa, a Filipina girl who was adopted by a wealthy Italian man and raised as a princess. Soberano reunited with Gil again in 2018 in the fantasy series "Bagani," in which she played a farmer named Ganda. The two next starred together in the 2020 romance series "Make it with You"; however, the show was canceled after 45 episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Soberano ventured into voice acting as the voice of the titular character in the Netflix animated series "Trese," based on the Filipino comic series by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

Film Career

Soberano first appeared on the big screen in the 2013 coming-of-age romantic comedy film "Must Be… Love," starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Later that year, she appeared in the romantic dramedy "She's the One." Soberano had her first lead roles on the big screen in 2015, starring opposite Enrique Gil in two romance films: "Just the Way You Are" and "Everyday I Love You." She went on to star opposite Gil in the 2017 film "My Ex and Whys" and the 2019 film "Alone/Together." Having relocated back to the United States in the early 2020s, Soberano made her Hollywood film debut in the 2024 horror comedy "Lisa Frankenstein," starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Soberano played Taffy, the stepsister of Newton's titular character.

Advocacy

Soberano is known for using her platform to advocate for various social issues, including mental health awareness and women's rights. In 2020, she spoke out against rape culture when she was made the subject of rape comments online.

Personal Life

Soberano began dating her frequent costar Enrique Gil in 2014. They became known in the Philippines as the love team "LizQuen." Soberano is a Roman Catholic, and has both United States and Philippines citizenship.