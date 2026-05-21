What is Lisette Morelos' Net Worth?

Lisette Morelos is a Mexican actress, model, and musician who has a net worth of $4 million.

Lisette Morelos is a Mexican actress, model, singer, and producer best known for her long career in Spanish-language television. She became a familiar face to international telenovela audiences through roles in "Alma rebelde," "Carita de ángel," "¡Vivan los niños!," "Ángel rebelde," "Aurora," "La impostora," and "Un camino hacia el destino." Morelos first gained fame playing sweet, sympathetic young women, especially in family-oriented melodramas, but she later made a deliberate move toward darker and more complicated roles. That versatility allowed her to avoid being trapped permanently in the innocent heroine mold that defined the early part of her career. Over the years, she has worked across Mexican television, Telemundo productions, political thrillers, comedy-drama, and horror films, building a résumé that reflects both mainstream popularity and a willingness to take risks.

Early Life

Lisette García Morelos-Zaragoza was born on May 21, 1978, in Mexico City, Mexico. She developed an interest in performing at a young age and trained at Televisa's Centro de Educación Artística, the prestigious acting school that has produced many of the biggest names in Mexican television.

Morelos began working professionally as a teenager. At 17, she landed a recurring role in the 1996 telenovela "Tú y yo," appearing alongside Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. The role introduced her to national television audiences and marked the beginning of a long career in the telenovela industry.

Television Breakthrough

After early supporting roles, Morelos received her first major starring opportunity in the 1999 telenovela "Alma rebelde," opposite Eduardo Verástegui. The role helped establish her as one of Televisa's promising young actresses.

Her biggest early breakthrough came in 2000 with "Carita de ángel." Morelos played Cecilia Santos de Larios, a kind and compassionate novice nun who becomes a mother figure to the young central character. The show became a major international success and introduced Morelos to audiences throughout Latin America, the United States, and Europe. For many viewers, "Carita de ángel" remains her most recognizable role.

She continued that momentum with projects including "¡Vivan los niños!" and "Ángel rebelde," further cementing her image as a warm, sympathetic presence in family melodramas.

Reinvention

After several years in the spotlight, Morelos spent time living in Canada and stepped back from the pace of Mexican television. When she returned to acting more regularly, she began seeking roles that moved beyond the angelic image that had made her famous.

In "Niña de mi corazón," she played Moira Gasca, a lead antagonist role that showed a sharper and more calculating side of her screen persona. She then worked with Telemundo on "Aurora" and later starred in "La impostora," where she played a woman caught in a high-stakes undercover deception.

One of her most important mid-career roles came in the political thriller "Infames." As Sol Fuentes, Morelos played a tougher and more realistic character navigating corruption, power, and political intrigue. The role helped her break away from traditional telenovela stereotypes and showed the range she had developed over years in the industry.

Later Work

Morelos later returned to Televisa for projects including "Un camino hacia el destino" and "¿Qué le pasa a mi familia?" She also expanded into film, including the psychological horror movie "Forward," a genre that reflected her interest in darker material.

Personal Life

Morelos was married to Canadian citizen John Bainbridge from 2005 until their divorce in 2012. She later entered a long-term relationship with Mexican film director Rigoberto Castañeda, known for horror projects such as "Kilómetro 31."