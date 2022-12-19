Lisa Whelchel Net Worth

What is Lisa Whelchel's Net Worth?

Lisa Welchel is an American actress, author and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Lisa Whelchel began her career as a teenager on the television shows "The New Mickey Mouse Club" and "The Facts of Life," starring on the latter for all nine of its seasons. She also released the contemporary Christian music album "All Because of You," which earned her a Grammy Award nomination. Later in her career, Whelchel competed in the 25th season of the reality television competition series "Survivor," tying for second place.

Early Life and Education

Lisa Whelchel was born on May 29, 1963 in Littlefield, Texas to electrician Jimmy and real estate agent Genny. She has a younger brother named Cody. Whelchel's parents divorced in 1981, and her mother subsequently got remarried to Roy Coleman, through whom she has an older half-sister named Casey. As a youth, Whelchel went to Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

Television Career

Whelchel began her career in 1977 as a Mouseketeer on the Disney variety television show "The New Mickey Mouse Club." She appeared in 130 episodes of the show between 1977 and 1978 over two seasons.

Her breakthrough came a couple of years later when she began playing the main role of snooty prep student Blair Warner on the NBC sitcom "The Facts of Life," a spinoff of the sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes." She starred alongside Charlotte Rae, Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, and Nancy McKeon, among others. "The Facts of Life" was a major hit with audiences, running for nine seasons through 1988. Whelchel appeared in all but one of the series' 201 episodes. She also played Blair Warner in the television films "The Facts of Life Goes to Paris," "The Facts of Life Down Under," and "The Facts of Life Reunion."

Beyond "The Facts of Life," Whelchel appeared in the 80s television films "Skyward," "Twirl," and "The Wild Women of Chastity Gulch." Additionally, she appeared in some episodes of "The Love Boat." Later in her career, in 2012, Whelchel competed on "Survivor: Philippines," the 25th season of the popular reality television competition series. Notably, she was one of only two celebrity contestants that season, with the other being MLB star Jeff Kent. Because most of the other contestants were too young to have watched the original run of "The Facts of Life," Whelchel was able to get by without her true identity being known. Ultimately, she tied for second place with Michael Skupin, losing to eventual winner Denise Stapley. After the season, Whelchel briefly co-hosted "The Jeff Probst Show" with "Survivor" host Jeff Probst. She later began hosting "Collector's Call."

Music Career

Briefly venturing into music, Whelchel released a contemporary Christian album called "All Because of You" during the height of her career in 1984. Among its songs were "Just Obey," "Good Girl," "Cover Me Lord," and the title track. The album earned Whelchel a Grammy Award nomination for Best Inspirational Performance.

Film Career

Whelchel has appeared in a handful of films since she began acting. In 1979, she was in the mystery film "The Double McGuffin" and the drama "The Magician of Lublin." Whelchel focused on her television career after that, only returning to film in 1992 to appear in the direct-to-video sequel "Where the Red Fern Grows: Part Two." After another long break, she was in the 2013 comedy "A Madea Christmas," written and directed by Tyler Perry.

Books

As an author, Whelchel has penned numerous self-help books focused on motherhood, childrearing, homeschooling, and Christianity, among other topics. Her titles have included "Creative Correction"; "So You're Thinking About Homeschooling: Fifteen Families Show How You Can Do It"; "How to Start Your Own Mom Time"; and "The Busy Mom's Guide to Prayer."

Other Ventures

In her other ventures, Whelchel founded the religious network Momtime Ministries in 2000. It consists of mothers' groups that meet up weekly to offer each other encouragement and inspiration. Whelchel also spent many years as a regular inspirational speaker at churches and conferences throughout the United States. She has been involved with the non-denominational global ministry Women of Faith.

Personal Life

Whelchel wed her first husband, California associate pastor Steven Cauble, in 1988. They had three children together before divorcing in 2012. Seven years after that, Whelchel married Tennessee psychologist Pete Harris.