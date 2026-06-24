What Was Lisa Robin Kelly's Net Worth?

Lisa Robin Kelly was an American actress who had a net worth of $1 thousand at the time of her death.

Lisa Robin Kelly was best known for playing Laurie Forman, the manipulative and promiscuous older sister of Eric Forman, on the Fox sitcom "That '70s Show." The series became one of the defining network comedies of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and Kelly's character was a memorable early part of the show's ensemble. Laurie was written as vain, sharp-tongued, and frequently cruel to her younger brother, giving Kelly a recurring role that stood out even on a cast filled with future stars.

Before "That '70s Show," Kelly built a steady résumé of television guest roles throughout the 1990s, appearing on shows such as "Married… with Children," "Murphy Brown," "The X-Files," "Silk Stalkings," and "Charmed." She also appeared in the 1999 teen black comedy "Jawbreaker." Her career, however, was derailed by personal struggles, including alcoholism, legal problems, and time away from Hollywood. Kelly later said she left "That '70s Show" after losing a baby and struggling with alcohol abuse. She died in 2013 at the age of 43 while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles.

Early Life

Lisa Robin Kelly was born on March 5, 1970, in Southington, Connecticut. She later studied acting and reportedly earned a bachelor's degree from DePaul University in Chicago. After college, she pursued a professional acting career and began landing television work in the early 1990s.

Kelly's acting career developed during a period when network television still provided steady opportunities for young performers through sitcom guest spots, procedural dramas, and made-for-TV movies. She worked consistently for several years before landing the role that would make her most recognizable to viewers.

Early Career

Kelly made her professional television debut in a 1992 episode of "Married… with Children." She followed with guest appearances on a wide variety of popular series, including "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," "Silk Stalkings," "Renegade," "Platypus Man," and "Sisters."

In 1994, she appeared in the television movie "Cries Unheard: The Donna Yaklich Story." She continued to build momentum through roles on "Murphy Brown," "The X-Files," and "Days of Our Lives." Her credits also included "Pistol Pete," "Poltergeist: The Legacy," "Buddy Faro," and "Charmed."

Kelly's early work showed that she could move between comedy and drama. She often played confident, attractive, or slightly dangerous characters, a screen persona that would later fit perfectly with Laurie Forman on "That '70s Show."

That '70s Show

Kelly's best-known role came in 1998, when she was cast as Laurie Forman on "That '70s Show." The sitcom followed a group of teenagers in fictional Point Place, Wisconsin, during the 1970s. Topher Grace played Eric Forman, while Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith played his parents, Kitty and Red. The cast also included Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson.

As Laurie, Kelly played Eric's older sister and the favored child of their father, Red. Laurie was selfish, flirtatious, and often openly hostile toward Eric and his friends. She was also one of the show's most reliable sources of conflict during the early seasons. Kelly appeared regularly in the show's first few years and helped establish the Forman household as the show's comic center.

She left the series during its fifth season, later returned for a few episodes, and was eventually replaced by actress Christina Moore. Kelly later told ABC News that alcoholism played a major role in her departure from the show. She said she had lost a baby and, in the aftermath, began abusing alcohol and lost control of her life and career.

Film and Other Television Work

In addition to her television work, Kelly appeared in several films. Her best-known movie role was in the 1999 black comedy "Jawbreaker," starring Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart, and Julie Benz. Kelly played a cheerleader in the film, which later developed a cult following among fans of late-1990s teen comedies.

Her other film credits included "Amityville Dollhouse," "Performance Anxiety," "Kill the Man," and "The Food Chain: A Hollywood Scarytale." She also appeared in short films and smaller independent projects. Though she never became a major film star, she had enough visibility from "That '70s Show" that her work remained familiar to audiences long after her most active years.

Personal Struggles

Kelly's later years were marked by addiction issues and legal problems. She spoke publicly about alcoholism and connected her struggles to personal trauma, including the loss of a baby. Beginning in 2010, she was arrested multiple times, including on allegations related to driving under the influence and domestic disputes.

In 2012, Kelly was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury upon a spouse, though she denied wrongdoing. She was also involved in public disputes with her husband, Robert Gilliam. Shortly before her death, she had filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against him.

Her struggles became part of the public narrative around her career, but they also reflected a broader tragedy: an actress who had once been part of one of television's most successful sitcoms was unable to regain stability after leaving the show.

Death

Lisa Robin Kelly died on August 15, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. She was 43 years old. At the time, she had recently entered a rehabilitation facility. Her agent said she had gone there seeking treatment after a period of personal difficulty.

After her death, the Los Angeles County coroner determined that Kelly died from multiple drug intoxication. Her death was ruled accidental. The news prompted renewed attention to her work on "That '70s Show" and to the difficulties she had faced after leaving the series.

Legacy

Lisa Robin Kelly's acting legacy is tied most closely to "That '70s Show." Though her time on the series was relatively brief compared with the show's full run, Laurie Forman remained one of its most memorable recurring characters. Kelly brought a sharp, comic confidence to the role and gave the Forman family an extra layer of dysfunction and humor during the show's early seasons.

Her story is also remembered as one of Hollywood's sadder cautionary tales. She had talent, visibility, and a role on a hit sitcom, but addiction and personal turmoil derailed her life and career. For fans of "That '70s Show," she remains an unforgettable part of the series' early success.