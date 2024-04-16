Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Aug 3, 1963 (60 years old) Birthplace: Silver Spring Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lisa Ann Walter's Net Worth

Lisa Ann Walter is an American actress, comedian, and television producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Lisa Ann Walter is most well-known for her role as Chessy in the romantic comedy film "The Parent Trap" in 1998. She later appeared as Melissa Schemmenti on the award-winning sitcom "Abbott Elementary." She has also appeared on a number of reality television shows and in films like "Bruce Almighty" and "War of the Worlds."

Early Life

Lisa Ann Walter was born on August 3, 1963, in Silver Spring, Maryland. Her father was British and French and worked as a geophysicist, while her mother was Sicilian and worked as a teacher. She grew up with her older sister, Laura. Due to her father's work, Walter grew up living in different places like Washington, D.C., and Germany. After completing high school, Walter attended the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. She graduated with a theater degree in 1983.

Career

Walter began her career as an actress after finishing university. However, she did not have much luck in her early career and began to focus on stand-up comedy instead by the late 1980s. After performing stand-up for five years, Walter starred in her own Fox Network comedy series called "My Wildest Dreams" in 1995. From 1996 to 1997, she starred in the ABC sitcom, "Life's Work." In addition to starring in it, she also created the show. In 1996, she also starred in the Bravo series "Breaking News" and in the NBC sitcom "Emeril." The same year, she played Whoopi Goldberg's sidekick in the film "Eddie."

In 1998, Walter appeared as the character Chessy in the Disney film "The Parent Trap." The film was a remake of the original and starred Dennis Quaid, Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson, and Elaine Hendrix. Walter played the role of the housekeeper in the film, which tells the story of twin girls who are separated at birth by their parents and then later reunited. The film was very popular and became one of Walter's most well-known roles.

Throughout the 2000s, Walter appeared in episodes of shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Emeril," "Strong Medicine," "Breaking News," "Las Vegas," "Modern Men," "Watch Over Me," and "Nip/Tuck." She also had supporting roles in films like "Bruce Almighty," "Shall We Dance?", "War of the Worlds," "Room Six," "Coffee Date," "Graduation," "Entry Level," and "Drillbit Taylor."

Walter has also worked in reality television. In 2007, she served as a judge on the ABC TV show "The Next Best Thing," which searched for the best celebrity impersonators in America. In 2008, she starred in the VH1 reality series "Celebracadabra," a show in which celebrities competed to see who was the best magician. She made it to the final three in the show. She also developed a series for the Oxygen network called "Dance Your Ass Off."

In 2011, Walter released her comic memoir titled "The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It's Behind Me." The same year, she also began hosting "The Fabulous Lisa Ann Walter Show," a talk show on Los Angeles radio. The program aired for three hours on Saturdays and Sundays. However, in 2014, Walter quit the show in order to focus on her acting career.

In 2021, Walter began appearing on the ABC comedy "Abbott Elementary." She played the character of Melissa Schemmenti. As part of the show's ensemble cast, Walter won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2023. The show and cast were nominated again the following year. In October 2022, Walter received the Virtuoso Award at the San Diego International Film Festival. The following year, she won "Celebrity Jeopardy." She won $1 million that she donated to the Entertainment Community fund.

Personal Life

In 1983, the same year she graduated from university, Walter married fellow actor Sam Baum. In 1988, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jordan. In 1992, their daughter Delia was born. The couple decided to divorce in 1999 after Baum came out to her as gay. She remarried shortly afterward, and in 2000, Walter gave birth to identical twin sons, Spencer and Simon. The twins coincidentally were born on the same day as the twins in the film "The Parent Trap." Walter and her second husband divorced after five years of marriage after he repeatedly cheated on her, which she has disclosed to publications like "People" magazine. She has described herself as being content to be single and devotes much of her time to her children, friendships, and volunteer causes. One of her best friends is Elaine Hendrix, another actress who appeared in "The Parent Trap." The two women became close on set and remained good friends ever since.