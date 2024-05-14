Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $25 Million Birthdate: Dec 6, 1976 (47 years old) Birthplace: Arcadia Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lindsay Price's Net Worth

Lindsay Price is an American actress who has a net worth of $25 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

Lindsay Price is an actress and singer, best known for her roles in the television series "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Lipstick Jungle." She also had recurring roles on the soap operas "All My Children" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," and main roles in such series as "Coupling," "Pepper Dennis," "Eastwick," and "Splitting Up Together." Price's film credits include "Purple People Eater," "Club Dread," and "Lonely Street." As a singer, Price released a five-song EP in 2007 called "Someone Like Me."

Early Life

Lindsay Price was born on December 6, 1976 in Arcadia, California to Haeja and William. Her mother was born in Korea, and her father was born in the United States; the two were raised together as siblings when William's family adopted the orphaned Haeja. Growing up, Price appeared in a variety of television commercials, including ones for Toys "R" Us and McDonald's.

Television Career

In 1984, Price had her first television role in an episode of the ABC series "Finder of Lost Loves." Over the next few years, she appeared in episodes of "Airwolf," "Hotel," "Newhart," and "My Two Dads." At the end of the decade, Price appeared in an episode of "The Wonder Years." Her credits in the early 1990s included the science-fiction television film "Plymouth" and episodes of such shows as "Life Goes On," "Parker Lewis Can't Lose," and "Boy Meets World." Price also played the recurring role of An Li Chen Bodine on the soap opera "All My Children" from 1991 to 1993. She had another recurring role on a soap opera from 1995 to 1997, playing Michael Lai on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Price went on to have her first main role in a series when she played Janet Sosna in the final three seasons of the teen drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210," which concluded in 2000. Subsequently, she had a recurring role in the second season of "Jack & Jill" and a guest role on the sitcom "Becker." Price had her next main role in 2003 on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Coupling." After that, she made appearances on such shows as "The Mountain," "Las Vegas," "NCIS," and "Kitchen Confidential."

In 2006, Price played the main role of Kimmy Kim in the short-lived WB series "Pepper Dennis." Two years later, she began playing the main role of fashion designer Victory Ford in the NBC series "Lipstick Jungle." Costarring Brooke Shields, Kim Raver, Paul Blackthorne, and Andrew McCarthy, the show ran for two seasons until 2009. Price subsequently had another main role, as news reporter Joanna Frankel, in the ABC fantasy series "Eastwick," which ran for a single season in late 2009. Early the next decade, she had guest roles on "CSI: NY," "Love Bites," "Two and a Half Men," "Hawaii Five-0," and "Major Crimes," and appeared in the television film "Lifesaver." After appearing in episodes of "Black-ish," "Castle," and "Mary + Jane," Price had a main role on the ABC sitcom "Splitting Up Together," which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. She didn't appear much on television over the subsequent years, save for appearances in the Fox reality series "Celebrity Watch Party" in 2020 and a guest role in the Netflix series "Atypical" in 2021.

Film Career

Price first appeared on the big screen in 1988, playing Kory Kamimoto in the science-fiction comedy "Purple People Eater." Based on the novelty song of the same name, the film starred fellow child actors Neil Patrick Harris and Thora Birch. Price didn't appear in another theatrical film until 1995, when she had a small part in the coming-of-age comedy "Angus." Her credits over the remainder of the decade included "Jesus Rides Shotgun," "Hundred Percent," and "The Big Split." In the '00s, Price appeared in such films as the slasher comedy "Club Dread," the disaster thriller "Waterborne," and the comedy thriller "Lonely Street."

Personal Life

Price married her first husband, television producer Shawn Piller, in the summer of 2004. They divorced three years later. In 2009, Price began dating Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone, with whom she had a son named Hudson in late 2011. The couple married in Spain in 2013, and had a second son, named Emerson, in 2014.

Real Estate

In October 2018, Curtis and Lindsay paid $7.9 million for a home in LA's Mandeville Canyon neighborhood.