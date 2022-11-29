Linda Kozlowski Net Worth:

What is Linda Kozlowski's Net Worth?

Linda Kozlowski is an American actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Linda Kozlowski met her second husband, Paul Hogan, on the set of "Crocodile Dundee." She and Hogan tied the knot in 1990 and have a son named Chance. Linda also starred with him in the following Dundee films "Crocodile Dundee II" and "Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles." Other films Kozlowski has appeared in are "Death of a Salesman," "Pass the Ammo," "Almost an Angel," "Backstreet Justice" "The Neighbour," and "Village of the Damned." She also had the role of Sally Crain in the television mini-series "Favorite Son" with Harry Hamlin, in the television movie "Shaughnessy" with Matthew Settle, and in 1982 she played the role of Julie Dean in the television series "Nurse." Kozlowski has retired from acting, stating that she hasn't been happy with the scripts she was offered.

Early Life

Linda Kozlowski was born on January 7, 1958 in Fairfield, Connecticut. She was born into a Polish-American family to parents Helen and Stanley Kozlowski. She attended Andrew Warde High School and graduated in 1976. She then enrolled at the Juilliard School in their drama division, graduating from the program in 1981.

Career

In 1981, Kozlowski debuted in the off-Broadway production of "How It All Began." The show ran until 1982. A few years later, she played the character of Miss Forsythe on Broadway in "Death of a Salesman." The next year, in 1985, she played the same character in the film version of "Death of a Salesman."

In 1986, Kozlowski caught her big break when she was cast as the female lead in the Australian film "Crocodile Dundee." She played opposite the male lead, Paul Hogan. They had obvious chemistry during filming which resulted in a real relationship between the two. In 1987, she was nominated for a Golden Globe award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as character Sue Charlton. She reprised the role two years later in "Crocodile Dundee II." The same year, in 1988, she starred with Bill Paxton, Tim Curry, and Annie Plotts in "Pass the Ammo." She also appeared in the television miniseries "Favorite Son."

After rising to the spotlight in the 1980s, Kozlowski's acting career continued in the 1990s. She appeared in the film "Almost an Angel" in 1990. In 1993, she played the character of Mrs. Hatch in the film "The Neighbor." She appeared in "Backstreet Justice" and "Zorn" in 1994. In 1995, she played character Jill McGowan in the film "Village of the Damned."

Kozlowski's final film role came in 2001 when she reprised her role as Sue Charlton in the final installment of the "Crocodile Dundee" film series, "Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles." She decided to leave the acting industry because she was dissatisfied with the roles she was being offered, as she was primarily being cast in straight-to-video films during the later years of her career. She ultimately decided to give up acting in order to focus on building a family.

Personal Life

After meeting Hogan on the set of "Crocodile Dundee," the two eventually began a relationship. They had to wait to officially be together until after Hogan divorced his wife, Noelene. Kozlowski and Hogan married in May of 1990. They originally decided to settle in Australia but then moved to Los Angeles in the late 1990s. During their marriage, they had one son together.

In October of 2013, Kozlowski filed for divorce from Hogan. She cited irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in 2014. In 2017, she married Moulay Hafid Baba. After they married, Kozlowski sold her beach townhome in Venice Beach, California and then relocated to Morocco, the home country of Baba. Baba has worked as tour guide and trip planner, specifically focusing on trips through the Sahara Desert. The couple started a travel firm together, Dream My Destiny. It is said that Kozlowski and her new husband maintain a friendly relationship with Hogan.

Real Estate

In July 2012, Paul and Linda paid $3.8 million for a home in Malibu, California. They sold the home a year later to fellow Australian superstar, Chris Hemsworth.